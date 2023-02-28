Breakfast Is the Best Meal of the Day With These Golden Gaytime Pancakes

It began as a humble ice cream but has since exploded into a mega food range and now the iconic Golden Gaytime has been fused with another kitchen staple. The Golden Gaytime classic crumb has been integrated into two new Green’s baking mixes, bringing the taste of the famous ice cream to your pancakes and cupcakes.

After giving us bites, popcorn and cereal, it’s a wonder there are any corners of the food world left for the Golden Gaytime to conquer. But now it’s expanding its lineup into the world of baking.

If you’re unfamiliar, a Golden Gaytime is a toffee and vanilla-flavoured ice cream on a stick with a delicious chocolate and biscuit crumb coating. It’s a quintessential Australian ice cream, particularly in warmer months like these.

Green’s Golden Gaytime Pancakes and Golden Gaytime Cupcakes aim to bring the sweet taste of ice cream to these two baked goods. Here are the product descriptions:

Green’s Golden Gaytime Pancakes – delicious fluffy vanilla pancakes with a toffee-flavoured syrup and iconic Golden Gaytime crumbs. Simply mix, pour, flip and serve. Green’s Golden Gaytime Cupcakes – Choose to mix up either moreish vanilla cupcakes with toffee-flavoured icing OR tempting vanilla toffee cake bites with iconic Golden Gaytime crumbs.

The pancake and cupcake mixes add to the already existing Green’s x Golden Gaytime range which includes brownies, crumb cake, brookies and mousse.

The collaboration was so popular that Streets Marketing Manager, Annie Lucchitti said in a statement “we were asked for more”.

“Our clever baking team has been working hard behind the scenes and developed two more ways for Australians to enjoy their much-loved Golden Gaytime flavours,” Green’s Head of Marketing, Peter Allsopp, added.

The new mixes will cost $6 each and are available in Coles as of February 27, in independent grocers from March 1 and in Woolworths supermarkets from April 24.