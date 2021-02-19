Golden Gaytime and Coco Pops Have Joined Forces for the Ultimate Snack Mash-Ups

In news that will probably brighten up your day considerably, iconic FMCG brands Golden Gaytime and Coco Pops have decided to combine forces and produce a couple of blended treats.

The ice-cream and cereal brands have given birth to a couple of particularly tasty-sounding snack options that I imagine Aussies are about to go wild for.

Those would be: Coco Pops Golden Gaytime flavour cereal and Coco Pops flavoured Golden Gaytime.

Give me a rundown on the Coco Pops x Golden Gaytime pairings

Coco Pops and Golden Gaytime; a couple of flavours that likely hold a place in every Australians heart, have met in the middle and are reinventing their well-loved food products with a fresh new twist.

The new take on the classic Coco Pops cereal recipe – Coco Pops Golden Gaytime flavour cereal – will combine those chocolaty bites we’re so familiar with with “golden toffee-vanilla deliciousness,” the team at Streets and Kellogg’s has shared.

And the Coco Pops flavoured Golden Gaytime takes “Coco Pops chocolatey cereal flavoured reduced-fat ice cream” and has topped it with “Coco Pops flavoured biscuit crumbs”.

Tell me that doesn’t sound like a party in your mouth? I’m salivating just thinking about it right now, especially the ice cream.

When can you get your hands on these babies?

While neither of these drool-worthy products is sitting on shelves just yet, you won’t have to wait all that long to enjoy the chocolatey-honeycombey creations.

Coco Pops Golden Gaytime flavour cereal will be hitting supermarkets from 22 February 2021 and Coco Pops flavoured Golden Gaytime ice cream can be found in supermarket freezers from 01 March 2021 and in select convenience stores from 15 March 2021.

If you’d like to read more about our thoughts on popular snacks, check out our write up on assorted KitKat flavours here, and on Domino’s new and very interesting sausage sizzle pizza flavour here.