The Showdown: Golden Gaytime Coco Pops vs Coco Pops Golden Gaytime

It sounds like the ultimate mash-up, right? Golden Gaytime and Coco Pops getting together to produce not one, but two new babies.

Let’s start with the cereal. The Coco Pops Golden Gaytime flavour brings a golden toffee-vanilla hit to the classic “chocolate milkshake only crunchy”. It’s not the wall-to-wall chocolate colour of the usual Coco Pops. This special edition looks more like tanned Rice Bubbles with chips of chocolate scattered throughout.

Now I haven’t eaten Coco Pops since I was a kid, and even then it was just for special occasions, or in those mixed bags of tiny boxes of cereal that my brothers and I would fight over (how good were they?!). So this is a treat. And an absolute winner quite frankly. I’m calling it early.

You’re going to want to use plenty of milk and then eat the Coco Pops really fast because they go soggy real quick. But the sugary milk left in the bottom of the bowl is amazing. It’s like a honeycomb milkshake. I could guzzle litres of the stuff.

The Gaytime cereal would go sooo good in a nice chewy slice, too. Like a mellow caramel slice or a grown up LCM.

Now for the Coco Pop Golden Gaytime — and you’re gonna want to hold onto those good vibes from the cereal because it’s all downhill from this point, sadly.

The coating on the ice cream tastes like chocolate milk powder without the milk to cushion the blow. It’s like licking a bucket of Nesquik. Not good.

Turns out it’s the toffee ice cream in a classic Golden Gaytime that makes magic happen. The Coco Pop version could really do with that caramel hit.

But you know what? I reckon you could make an awesome dessert just by topping vanilla or chocolate ice cream — or even both — with some of the Golden Gaytime Coco Pops. That would be a heavily match.

The Coco Pops Golden Gaytime flavour cereal is in stores now, and the Coco Pops flavoured Golden Gaytimes will hit supermarkets on March 1, followed by convenience stores from March 15.