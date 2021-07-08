Aldi’s Designer Style Sale Will Spruce up Every Room on the Cheap

As our recent piece on home styling trends highlighted, loads of folks are thinking about home decoration right now. If that’s you, listen closely because ALDI has announced it will soon be dropping a fresh Designer Style Special Buys range, and it’s stacked with home decor bargains.

As always, there are a few stand out items that are expected to get shoppers excited in this range. Those would be the solid Marble Coffee Table at $199, the Woven Cotton Area Rug at $49.99, the Electric Salt and Pepper Mills at $9.99, and the 8kg Front Load Washing Machine for $399.

The range is dropping from Wednesday, July 14 (mark your calendars) and offers stylish-looking pieces for the bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry.

We’ve included the full list for you below.

What’s on sale in ALDI’s latest Designer Style Special Buys range?

Minimal classics (Wednesday 15 July):

Over the Door Hooks, $9.99

Black and White Glass Candle 300g, $9.99

Ferns in Decorative Pots, $14.99

Plush Throw Blanket, $16.99

High Loft Pillow 2 Pack, $19.99

Designer Cushion Assortment, $19.99

Melange Blanket, $39.99

Bedside Table, $49.99

Woven Cotton Area Rug, $49.99

Marble Console Table, $69.99

Quilt Cover Set – Queen Size, $59.99 or King Size, $69.99

500 Thread Count 100% Long Staple Cotton Sheet Set – Queen Size, $59.99 or King Size, $69.99

Chest of 4 Drawers, $129

Chest of 3 Drawers, $129

Timeless dining (Wednesday 15 July):

Electric Salt or Pepper Mill, $9.99

Jacquard Tablecloth, $9.99

Frosted Glass Carafe or Tumblers 4pk, $9.99

Reactive Glaze Dinnerware 4pk, $12.99

Terrazzo Serving Boards, $14.99

Oversized Serving Boards, $19.99

Cutlery Set 16 Piece, $19.99

Simple and clean (Saturday 17 July):

Assorted Cleaners 750ml, $2.99

Heavy Duty Pegs 30pk, $2.99

8kg Front Load Washing Machine, $399

Assorted Cleaning Brushes, $3.99

Cellulose Sponge with Scourer 6pk or Microfibre Sponge with Scourer 3pk, $3.99

Microfibre Cleaning Clothes 5pk, $3.99

Draught or Door Stopper, $4.99

Moisture Absorber Twin Pack 720g, $4.99

Urban Living Laundry Liquid 1L, $5.99

Clothes Folder, $7.99

Sewing Sets, $7.99

Kitchen Hand Towel 4pk, $8.99

Ironing Board Cover, $9.99

Dustpan and Brush Set, $9.99

Premium Indoor Broom, $9.99

Curver Small Storage Baskets, $12.99

Stainless Steel 20 Peg Sock Hanger, $12.99

Curver Laundry Basket 45L, $14.99

Laundry Trolley, $14.99

Recycled Yarn Decorator Mat or Runner, $14.99

Joseph & Joseph Flex Lite Toilet Brush, $19.99

Premium Winged Airer, $19.99

Tripod Clothes Dryer, $19.99

Curver Storage Box Sets, $19.99

Curver Laundry Hamper 55L, $19.99

Ironing Board, $39.99

Retractable Clothesline, $49.99

Premium Garment Steamer and Fabric Shaver Pac, $49.99

Braun Texstyle3 Steam Iron, $59.99

Double Laundry Hamper, $59.99

Washing Machine Base Unit, $59.99

Shoe Cabinet, $69.99

2-in-1 Steam Iron Garment Steamer, $79.99

Storage Cupboard, $149

2-in-1 Steam Iron Garment Steamer with Ironing Board, $149

8kg Heat Pump Dryer, $599

There are some seriously sweet deals in here – how nice are those serving boards?! So be sure to move quickly when this range goes live. You guys know how ALDI fans are.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are limited and in-demand so plan your purchases ahead of time and check ALDI’s website to see which items will be in stock at your store.

For those living in locked-down areas, don’t panic – you’ll be able to do plenty of shopping online. Some of these items, like the Marble Coffee Table, are solely available on the ALDI website, so be sure to take a good look. Check out the full ALDI online store here.

Oh, and if you’re after more cheap and cheerful deals, take a peek at ALDI’s Winter Wines range. It’s pretty damn great; we tried it out.