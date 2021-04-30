Aldi’s Mother’s Day Sale Has Got You Covered From Smartwatches to Air Fryers

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t found a gift for your mum yet, it’s really time to start thinking about it. Thankfully, ALDI is coming through with their best buy sales once again, with a range of stuff suited for all sorts of mums.

ALDI’s special buys range is notoriously good. In the past, we’ve seen TVs, fancy leather bags and even self-set-up tents go on sale for ridiculous prices. So, what’s ALDI got in store for mums next weekend?

The Mother’s Day special buys include items across fitness, gardening, kitchen and, the best gift, wine. Some highlights include an air fryer for just $89.99, a stainless steel watering can and matching mister for $29.99 and a fitness smartwatch for $49.99.

These items are all going on sale in ALDI’s upcoming special buy on Saturday, May 1, Wednesday, May 5 and Saturday, May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day on May 9.

The one caveat with ALDI’s insane sales is that they do not last long. Items are on sale only as long as stocks last, so it’s a good idea to check whether your local ALDI store has stock of the item you’re looking for before heading in-store.

ALDI’s Mother’s Day lineup

Here’s the full list of ALDI’s curated Mother’s Day range:

Gardening gifts:

140MM Indoor Plant – $9.99

Indoor Plant Care Kit – $14.99

Coffee Table Books – $19.99

Watering Can / Spray Mister Combo – $29.99

Fitness gifts:

Ladies Fitness Socks 3pk – $5.99

Ladies Fitness Tops – $8.99

Motivational Fitness Drink Bottle – $9.99

Ladies Fitness Pant – $12.99

Ladies Fitness Tight – $14.99

Ladies Fitness Jacket – $14.99

Women’s Fitness Jogger – $19.99

Smartwatch – $49.99

True Wireless Earbuds – $69.99

Alcohol and wine gifts:

Villa Flora Pinot Noir 2019 750ml – $9.99

Villa Flora Vermentino 2020 750ml – $9.99

El Miracle Red No. 1 2018 750ml – $11.99

El Miracle Rosé No. 5 2019 750ml – $11.99

Eastern Laneway Vintners Grampians Shiraz 2020 750ml – $11.99

Henkell Trocken Dry-Sec Sparkling NV 750ml – $11.99

Moillard Le Rosé du Beaujolais 2019 750ml – $14.99

23rd Street Rose Vodka 200ml – $16.99

Flavoured Gin or Pink Gin Selection Gift Pack 4 x 50ml – $18.99

Monsigny Brut Champagne NV 750ml – $22.99

Sheridan’s Coffee Layered Liqueur 500ml – $29.99

Ginbery’s Rosé Gin 700ml Gift Pack – $39.99

Ironbark Native Strawberry Gin 700ml – $54.99

Kitchen gifts:

Tea Towel Set Premium – $4.99

Cast Alu Grill / Roaster Assortment – $17.99

Cast Alu Pot 20cm – $19.99

Cast Alu Pot 24cm – $22.99

Aluminium Frying Pan 28cm with Glass Lid – $24.99

Cast Alu Pot 28cm – $24.99

Deep Pie Maker – $34.99

Fryer Air Digital 8L – $99.99

Art and craft gifts:

Paint Assorted 100ml – $0.99

Paint Accessories – $3.99

Pencils Art 12pk – $3.99

Paint Brush Set – $4.99

Adult Colouring Book – $4.99

Paint Sketch By Numbers – $6.99

Markers Alcohol 12pk – $9.99

Craft Artmaker Kits – $11.99

Brushmarkers Watercolour – $12.99

Premium Easel – $39.99

Projector Art – $49.99

Wooden Art Box Set – $4

There’s sure to be something to suit every mum in this range.

Check out ALDI’s special buys page for everything coming on sale and when you can get it. Good luck!