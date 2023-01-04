Jennifer Garner’s ‘Old Favourite’ Chilli Recipe Is One to Add to Your Weekly Rotation

We’re back back back again, friends, with another tasty recipe from our bestie Jennifer Garner and her #PretendCookingShow. Who’s excited? We certainly are. Anyway. This time around, Garner has shared a tasty little recipe for sweet potato and black bean chilli.

She shared in the video that one of her resolutions for 2023 is to eat more meat-free meals, so this is a pretty great place to start. This #PretendCookingShow recipe comes courtesy of Sara Foster. If you’re keen to give the sweet potato and black bean chilli a go, we’ve shared the full recipe for you below.

How to make Jennifer Garner’s favourite sweet potato and black bean chilli

What you’ll need:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 medium sweet potatoes, diced

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 Tbsp chilli powder

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried marjoram

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

3 bay leaves

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground pepper

6 cups low-sodium veg broth

1 can chopped tomatoes (or just canned tomatoes)

1 beer

½ cup bulgur or barley

2 (425g) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

Garnish

Coriander

Spring onions

Avocado

Sour cream

Cheese

Lime wedges

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over med heat until sizzling hot and add onion. Reduce to low and cook, stirring often, ~10 mins. Add sweet potatoes, bell peppers and jalapeños, stirring occasionally, 5 mins more. Stir in garlic and cook, stirring, 1 min longer. Add chilli powder, cumin, basil, marjoram, red pepper flakes, bay leaves, salt & pepper and cook, stirring, ~2 mins. Add broth, tomatoes, beer and bulgur (I used farro!) and stir to combine, bringing to a low boil. Reduce to simmer and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, ~40 mins. Remove bay leaves from chilli and discard. Add beans, stir to mix and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until beans are heated through, ~15 mins. Garnish with cilantro [coriander] and scallions [spring onions] (avocado, sour cream, and cheese, if you have them! Maybe blue corn chips, yum) and serve warm with wedges of lime to squeeze into chilli. Yum!

You can watch Jennifer Garner whip up her old favourite chilli recipe in full below.