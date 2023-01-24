Forget the Football, Rihanna Is the Star of This Year’s Super Bowl: Here’s What to Expect

The countdown to the Super Bowl is on, and you know what that means! The Super Bowl Halftime Show is almost here.

If you’re an American Football lover or someone who tunes into the major sports event purely for the music (hello, me!), here is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Halftime Show for 2023.

What is the Halftime Show, again?

I’m going to go ahead and assume most of you know the answer to this… But in case you’ve never been introduced to the cultural phenomenon that is the Super Bowl, I’ll break it down for you.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is an iconic music performance that is scheduled for the 30-minute break between the second and third quarters of the NFL football match. The performances tend to run for around 12 to 14 minutes, and the calibre of artists who take to the stage is pretty damn premium.

Who is performing the Halftime Show at the 2023 Super Bowl?

Like you don’t already know.

This year, the artist taking to the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show is none other than Rihanna. This is massive, as the artist has left fans hungry for new music and live performances for years.

It’s pretty safe to say people are excited about this one. And if you’d like a teaser, the NFL and Apple Music have released a short trailer for the Rihanna performance for you to froth over.

If you’d like to reacquaint yourself with Rihanna’s biggest tracks ahead of the Halftime Show performance, Apple Music has your education journey ready here.

Additionally, you can get your body ready for the performance by covering yourself in Savage x Fenty’s ‘Game Day’ collection of jerseys, tees, hats and more.

When is Rihanna’s show?

If you’d like to mark your calendar, the Rihanna Halftime Show is set for Monday, February 13. The game is expected to kick off at 10:30 am AEDT.