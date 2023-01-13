I Finally Convinced My Mum to Share Her Famous Spinach Cob Loaf Recipe

I guess being a good cook runs in my family. First, my grandmother with her hacks for cooking bacon or potatoes in the pie maker. Now my mother (her daughter) is here to share her famous spinach cob loaf recipe.

I know what you’re thinking, ‘how famous is it?’ Well, it’s affectionately known to our friends, family and anyone who has had the pleasure of tasting it, as ‘Kendra’s Cob Loaf’.

It’s all people ask her to bring when we are going to barbeques or parties. Over this most recent Christmas period, my mum made four cob loaves. One was just for my immediate family; that’s how much we love it

It actually took a lot of convincing to get my mum to give me the recipe that she’s held on to for years. Her excuse was, “Oh, I don’t write it down; I just remember it”. Sure, that might be true, but we need to share this gift with the people.

Mum doesn’t actually know where she got this particular recipe from because many cob loaf recipes have french onion soup powder in them, but this one doesn’t. Instead, she uses chicken stock powder. She thinks that’s the secret as to why her one tastes so damn good, but I’m not entirely sure.

If you want a vegetarian version of this spinach cob loaf recipe, just take out the bacon, swap the stock, and you’re good to go.

It actually makes me sad when my vegan friends can’t have any of my mum’s spinach cob loaf because they are truly missing out on a slice of heaven. Maybe this is why I can never commit to going vegan because I’ll miss my mum’s cob loaf too much.

Anyways, enough talking, let’s get into my mum’s spinach cob loaf recipe.

Spinach cob loaf recipe

What you’ll need:

1 large cob loaf (duh)

2 x 250 g frozen spinach

2 x 250 g Original Philadelphia Cream Cheese

1 bunch of chives

3 x bacon rashers

1/2 tsp Chicken Stock (powder only)

1 x baguette stick (optional for extra dipping bread, which you’ll need)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 160°C to 180°C, fan-forced. Line a baking tray with baking paper Cut roughly 4 cm off the top of the cob loaf to create a lid. Scoop the break from the centre of the cob, leaving some around the edges and base. Remove bread from the top of the load you just cut off. Pull pieces apart and place in a container Put frozen spinach into a saucepan and heat until the moisture has evaporated (if not, just drain the liquid from the saucepan) Cut bacon into small squares and cook in a frypan with a little oil. Once cooked, put aside Put the cream cheese in a glass / microwave-proof bowl and cover the bowl with paper towel to prevent explosions. Microwave on medium for 1 minute and stir it. Continue this process until it softens Remove the cream cheese from the microwave and add in the spinach. Cut chives into small pieces and add to the bowl along with the bacon and chicken stock powder. Stir until combined Spoon the mixture into the cob loaf (if there’s too much, put some aside). Place the lid on top and put on the lined tray into the oven. Cook for about 15-20 minutes or until the loaf is golden and crusty Place cob loaf onto a platter, adding the extra bread pieces around the outside of the cob

That’s it. The guide to making the best cob loaf ever.

My personal favourite part of the cob loaf (besides literally all of it) is when we run out of dipping bread, and you have to start ripping apart the cob loaf itself. Talk about a low-waste meal.

If you take this spinach cob loaf to any event, you’re automatically going to become the best guest ever.

Happy cooking!