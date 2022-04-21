Listen to My Grandmother and Roast Your Potatoes in the Pie Maker

At Lifehacker Australia, we know you love potato content. Especially when it comes to fun and simple ways you can cook them. Well, you’re in luck because today I’m giving you my Grandmother’s hack for roasting her potatoes in a pie maker.

Yes, you read that right. My Grandmother has ditched her oven and instead started roasting her potatoes in her trusty pie maker.

I recently wrote about my Grandmother’s ingenious hack of cooking bacon in her pie maker and now she’s back with another pie maker hack, this time for our beloved potatoes.

As I mentioned in the bacon hack, my Nan is an exceptional cook, so I trust her when she tells me all the weird and wonderful things she does to make cooking easier for her. Lately, it’s been all about the pie maker she bought when Sydney was in lockdown last year.

It might be a little dramatic to say that this appliance has revolutionised my Nan’s kitchen, but she’s always finding new ways to incorporate it into her everyday life. Personally, I love to see it and I hope you do too.

So without further ado, here’s how you can cook crispy and delicious roast potatoes in the pie maker, a hack straight from my Grandmother’s kitchen.

How to cook roast potatoes in a pie maker

What you’ll need:

Pie maker (I mean, how else are you going to test out the hack?)

Olive oil, preferably one you can spray, or any oil of your choice

Butter

Any potato you deem worthy to roast

Whatever herbs or spices you wish to add

Directions:

Spray each individual tin of the pie maker cooking plate with olive oil (or any oil of your choosing) Add a knob of butter to each tin Cut your potatoes in quarters (or however big you want your roast potatoes to be) and pop them into the pie maker Sprinkle any herbs or spices you want over the potatoes Put the lid down and leave them to cook. Keep turning them until they are brown. Leave them in for a bit longer if you want the delicious crispy goodness that a roast potato provides

Grandma’s hot tip: Don’t parboil them beforehand, let them cook entirely in the pie maker.

And there you have it, the easiest way to get crispy and delicious roast potatoes without the fuss of using an oven. Trust me, this hack will make your Sunday roasts so much easier.

By the way, I’m still holding out for that grandma cooking competition.

