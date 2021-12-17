Level Up Your Life

From Nuggets to Hash Browns, Here Are Australia’s Favourite Macca’s Orders

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: December 17, 2021 at 12:02 pm -
Filed to:australia
fast foodfoodmaccas
From Nuggets to Hash Browns, Here Are Australia’s Favourite Macca’s Orders
Image supplied

Whether you’re after a greasy feed after a big night, or you’re simply craving a mouthful of shoestring fries, Macca’s is a fast food staple for a lot of Aussies. I mean, nothing really can compare to that first bite of a cheeseburger when you’re a few gin and tonics deep on a Friday night, right?

Unsurprisingly, there are a whole lot of hungry Aussies who indulged in a Macca’s order or two across 2021 and now, the fast-food chain has shared its list of the most popular menu items over the past year.

Want to know if your go-to Macca’s combo is one of Australia’s favourites? Check out the full list below.

Macca’s Australia top 5 national orders for 2021:

Here are the menu items y’all ordered the most in 2021, accompanied by descriptors from McDonald’s Australia, in case you aren’t familiar with any of the below (which we assume you are).

  1. Cheeseburger – A legendary combo of 100 per cent Aussie beef, onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard and cheese, all in a soft burger bun.
  2. Hash Browns – A crunchy, golden-brown crust with steaming, fluffy potato inside.
  3. Big Mac – Delicious juicy burger, with two 100% Aussie beef patties, crisp iceberg lettuce, melting signature cheese, onions and pickles, between a toasted sesame seed bun. And don’t forget the McDonald’s special sauce!
  4. Chicken McNuggets – Everything’s better when it’s bite-sized. Like Macca’s nuggets made with tender juicy 100% Aussie Chicken breast in a crisp tempura coating.
  5. Cappuccino – All your favourites in one: espresso, full cream milk, a generous layer of froth and a sprinkle of chocolate powder. Coffee fit for an Aussie.

Honestly, kind of surprised not to see the classic quarter pounder make that list. But, you can’t really argue with the universal appeal of the cheeseburger, can you?

If you’re now craving a McDonald’s feed may we direct your attention to this nifty list of tips from Macca’s staff about how to get the most of your order – from fresh chips to sneaky discounts.

Happy feasting, pals.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.