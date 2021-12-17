From Nuggets to Hash Browns, Here Are Australia’s Favourite Macca’s Orders

Whether you’re after a greasy feed after a big night, or you’re simply craving a mouthful of shoestring fries, Macca’s is a fast food staple for a lot of Aussies. I mean, nothing really can compare to that first bite of a cheeseburger when you’re a few gin and tonics deep on a Friday night, right?

Unsurprisingly, there are a whole lot of hungry Aussies who indulged in a Macca’s order or two across 2021 and now, the fast-food chain has shared its list of the most popular menu items over the past year.

Want to know if your go-to Macca’s combo is one of Australia’s favourites? Check out the full list below.

Macca’s Australia top 5 national orders for 2021:

Here are the menu items y’all ordered the most in 2021, accompanied by descriptors from McDonald’s Australia, in case you aren’t familiar with any of the below (which we assume you are).

Cheeseburger – A legendary combo of 100 per cent Aussie beef, onions, pickle, ketchup, mustard and cheese, all in a soft burger bun. Hash Browns – A crunchy, golden-brown crust with steaming, fluffy potato inside. Big Mac – Delicious juicy burger, with two 100% Aussie beef patties, crisp iceberg lettuce, melting signature cheese, onions and pickles, between a toasted sesame seed bun. And don’t forget the McDonald’s special sauce! Chicken McNuggets – Everything’s better when it’s bite-sized. Like Macca’s nuggets made with tender juicy 100% Aussie Chicken breast in a crisp tempura coating. Cappuccino – All your favourites in one: espresso, full cream milk, a generous layer of froth and a sprinkle of chocolate powder. Coffee fit for an Aussie.

Honestly, kind of surprised not to see the classic quarter pounder make that list. But, you can’t really argue with the universal appeal of the cheeseburger, can you?

If you’re now craving a McDonald’s feed may we direct your attention to this nifty list of tips from Macca’s staff about how to get the most of your order – from fresh chips to sneaky discounts.

Happy feasting, pals.