Your Nuggets Are Getting a Makeover With This New Macca’s Menu Option

Alright, folks. The Women’s World Cup is here, and everyone is getting wrapped up in the hype – as they should. This includes McDonald’s Australia, which is slinging all kinds of football-themed promos, from special nugget sauces to a giant chip display.

If you’re a Macca’s fan who just happens to also be super excited about the arrival of the Women’s World Cup, here are all the tasty menu updates (and more) that you should know about.

New McDonald’s nuggets sauces

McDonald’s chicken nuggets sauces.

For those of you who are not fiercely loyal to Sweet n’ Sour sauce, you’ll be happy to hear that Macca’s has announced it is dropping four new chicken Mcnugget sauces in honour of the Women’s World Cup. The limited ‘Sauces Around the World’ range is inspired by countries participating in the football competition, and it will release in two phases.

First on the pitch were the Wasabi Flavoured Mayo and Outback BBQ Sauce, which became available in Macca’s restaurants as of July 19. The next two sauces for your chicken nuggets (or whatever menu item, really) are the Spicy Buffalo Sauce, and Truffle Flavoured Mayo, available from August 2.

Lancy Huynh, Group Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia, said of the announcement, ”Crispy Chicken McNuggets coupled with Macca’s famous dipping Sauces is an iconic duo that gets mouths watering everywhere”.

“From today, you will be able to dip your Chicken McNuggets into two limited edition Sauces for new and exciting flavour experiences that are sure to get tastebuds tingling.

“From spicy to tangy, there is a Sauce for everyone so, get dipping!”

What else is McDonald’s Australia doing for the Women’s World Cup?

If new sauce flavours for your chicken nuggets aren’t really your vibe, Macca’s has also announced a new Happy Meal promo for the Women’s World Cup.

The Panini Football Stickers Happy Meal is available now through to August 23, 2023, and will give football fans a chance to build a collection of double-sided posters and collectible stickers featuring players.

On July 20, McDonald’s Australia will also be opening a giant Macca’s Fries restaurant at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour, Sydney.

Literally, you will be able to walk into a five-metre-tall fries-shaped restaurant.

There are actually set to be a number of experiences set up near stadiums around Australia, including Macca’s All Stars (NSW, VIC, WA, QLD, SA) – an interactive photo booth that gives fans a collectable card, personalised by name, location, match and choice of a skill, Macca’s Swings (NSW, VIC, WA, QLD, SA) and more.

Keep across all the latest promos from Macca’s via the website here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.