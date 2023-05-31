Macca’s Has Brought a Fan-Favourite Burger Back From the Dead

In the McDonald’s world, nothing is more exciting than a new menu item. Actually, scratch that. Nothing is better than the return of a popular menu item. Today we’re happy to bring you that news with Macca’s announcement that the fan-favourite McFeast burger is back on the menu.

Fans have begged and pleaded with Macca’s for years to bring back the iconic burger and now the fast food gods have answered their prayers. Unfortunately, the McFeast is only back for a limited time, but let’s celebrate the good news with the bad.

If your memory of the McFeast is hazy because it’s been so long since you’ve feasted upon one allow us to remind you.

The McFeast is comprised of a 100% Aussie beef patty, tomato, lettuce, cheese, onions, pickles and three, count them, three, sauces – those being mustard, ketchup and signature McChicken.

To celebrate the return of the burger, Macca’s has also launched a new lunch deal, which includes a McFeast burger, small fries and a small drink for just $5.95.

You can take advantage of the McFeast lunch deal by ordering in-store or on the MyMacca’s app between the hours of 11:30 am and 2:30 pm.

As mentioned, the McFeast burger won’t be back forever so be sure to get in while it’s still available in stores across Australia.

After ordering your McFeast meal, why not indulge yourself in a Maltesers McFlurry, which is another fan-favourite dessert making its return for a limited time? Whether it’s the best McFlurry flavour is another debate, but we’ll let you be the judge of that.

This isn’t the only exciting announcement McDonald’s has made recently. In honour of the McCafé turning 30 years old, Macca’s debuted a brand new birthday cake-flavoured latte. Add one of these to your McFeast order and you’ve got yourself a trifecta of fancy and limited-edition Macca’s menu items in one meal.