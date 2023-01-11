Pack Your Bags, Etihad Is Slinging Discounted Fares to Europe Right Now

Travel lovers, look alive. Because amongst a sea of disgustingly expensive airfares, Etihad Airways has announced it is slinging discounted fares for selected destinations in 2023 — including European cities. If you’re interested in getting your hands on a sexy sale airfare with Etihad, here’s everything you need to know.

How to land a sale fare with Etihad

From now until January 17, Etihad Airways is holding its annual global sale with selected destinations discounted for travel between February 1 and October 31, 2023.

When it comes to destinations, discounted fares are being offered for locations including London, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome, flying out of Sydney and Melbourne.

And the rates are pretty great. Starting at $1,664 in Economy and $7,572 in Business class (in case you want to be a little fancy), rates are looking more competitive than they have in a good while – according to our searches, at least.

You can see a breakdown of some of the available rates in the Etihad Airways sale below.

Etihad Airways Economy Sale Fares

ORIGIN DESTINATION ECONOMY FARE (AUD) SYDNEY LONDON 1,713 SYDNEY DUBLIN 1,772 SYDNEY BEIRUT 1,854 SYDNEY ROME 1,664 SYDNEY AMSTERDAM 1,688 SYDNEY PARIS 1,763 MELBOURNE LONDON 1,715 MELBOURNE DUBLIN 2,286 MELBOURNE BEIRUT 1,794 MELBOURNE ROME 1,694 MELBOURNE AMSTERDAM 1,800 MELBOURNE PARIS 1,813

Etihad Airways Business Sale Fares

ORIGIN DESTINATION BUSINESS FARE (AUD) SYDNEY LONDON 8,080 SYDNEY DUBLIN 8,510 SYDNEY BEIRUT 8,464 SYDNEY ROME 8,422 SYDNEY AMSTERDAM 7,988 SYDNEY PARIS 8,682 MELBOURNE LONDON 8,083 MELBOURNE DUBLIN 8,485 MELBOURNE BEIRUT 9,979 MELBOURNE ROME 8,217 MELBOURNE AMSTERDAM 9,036 MELBOURNE PARIS 7,572

On the promotion, Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, said:

“At Etihad, we understand the new year is a time many of us start making exciting travel plans for the year ahead. Guests looking to book their holidays can take advantage of this year’s global sale for the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or many other destinations on the Etihad network…”

