Pack Your Bags, Etihad Is Slinging Discounted Fares to Europe Right Now

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 3 hours ago: January 12, 2023 at 9:51 am -
Filed to:europe
flightssalesTravel
iStock

Travel lovers, look alive. Because amongst a sea of disgustingly expensive airfares, Etihad Airways has announced it is slinging discounted fares for selected destinations in 2023 — including European cities. If you’re interested in getting your hands on a sexy sale airfare with Etihad, here’s everything you need to know.

How to land a sale fare with Etihad

From now until January 17, Etihad Airways is holding its annual global sale with selected destinations discounted for travel between February 1 and October 31, 2023.

When it comes to destinations, discounted fares are being offered for locations including London, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome, flying out of Sydney and Melbourne.

And the rates are pretty great. Starting at $1,664 in Economy and $7,572 in Business class (in case you want to be a little fancy), rates are looking more competitive than they have in a good while – according to our searches, at least.

You can see a breakdown of some of the available rates in the Etihad Airways sale below.

Etihad Airways Economy Sale Fares 

ORIGIN DESTINATION ECONOMY FARE (AUD)
SYDNEY LONDON 1,713
SYDNEY DUBLIN 1,772
SYDNEY BEIRUT 1,854
SYDNEY ROME 1,664
SYDNEY AMSTERDAM 1,688
SYDNEY PARIS 1,763
MELBOURNE LONDON 1,715
MELBOURNE DUBLIN 2,286
MELBOURNE BEIRUT 1,794
MELBOURNE ROME 1,694
MELBOURNE AMSTERDAM 1,800
MELBOURNE PARIS 1,813

Etihad Airways Business Sale Fares

ORIGIN DESTINATION BUSINESS FARE (AUD)
SYDNEY LONDON 8,080
SYDNEY DUBLIN 8,510
SYDNEY BEIRUT 8,464
SYDNEY ROME 8,422
SYDNEY AMSTERDAM 7,988
SYDNEY PARIS 8,682
MELBOURNE LONDON 8,083
MELBOURNE DUBLIN 8,485
MELBOURNE BEIRUT 9,979
MELBOURNE ROME 8,217
MELBOURNE AMSTERDAM 9,036
MELBOURNE PARIS 7,572

On the promotion, Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, said:

“At Etihad, we understand the new year is a time many of us start making exciting travel plans for the year ahead. Guests looking to book their holidays can take advantage of this year’s global sale for the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or many other destinations on the Etihad network…”

To learn more about available fares right now, read on here.

