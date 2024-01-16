Level Up Your Life

Etihad Airways Sale: Here’s Your Chance to Nab an Affordable Flight to Europe

New year, new travel goals – right? Well, to help you along with that, Etihad has launched a ‘New Year’s Resolution Sale’, which is live now and will be running through January 18, 2024. The discounted rates span destinations all over the world, but most-interestingly in Europe and the UK.

So, if you’re keen to start planning your 2024 Europe summer, here is a guide to the Etihad Airways deals and when you can travel with them.

Etihad Airways sale: What deals are running?

Travellers keen to snap up a deal with this Etihad Airways sale should know that travel dates are between January 23 and June 15 2024, so they aren’t peak summer dates, but honestly, the seasons are getting warmer and warmer these days – July and August travel may not be your best friend, anyway.

Etihad shared that a couple of stand out fares include tickets to London, which start at $1,394, and tickets to Paris, which begin at $1,540. Some more fares to consider, however, include:

Economy Class Etihad fares

Origin DestinationStarting price (AUD)
SydneyLondon1,394
SydneyParis 1,540
SydneyAthens1,637
SydneyBeirut1,720
SydneyDublin1,792
SydneyCairo2,160
MelbourneLondon1,418
MelbourneParis 1,643
MelbourneAthens1,699
MelbourneBeirut1,756
MelbourneDublin1,921
MelbourneCairo2,250

Business Class Etihad fares

Origin DestinationStarting price (AUD)
SydneyLondon8,497
SydneyParis 8,121
SydneyAthens9,031
SydneyBeirut9,100
SydneyDublin9,230
SydneyCairo10,370
MelbourneLondon5,982
MelbourneParis 7,355
MelbourneAthens9,183
MelbourneBeirut10,027
MelbourneDublin5,980
MelbourneCairo11,113

With discounted fares to destinations across England, France, Ireland, Greece and Egypt, you have access to a solid number of European and UK entry points, should you wish to plan a trip to explore this part of the world in 2024. You can search through the Etihad Airways sale in more depth for yourselves on the website here. Happy travelling, pals!

