Etihad Airways Sale: Here’s Your Chance to Nab an Affordable Flight to Europe

New year, new travel goals – right? Well, to help you along with that, Etihad has launched a ‘New Year’s Resolution Sale’, which is live now and will be running through January 18, 2024. The discounted rates span destinations all over the world, but most-interestingly in Europe and the UK.
So, if you’re keen to start planning your 2024 Europe summer, here is a guide to the Etihad Airways deals and when you can travel with them.
Etihad Airways sale: What deals are running?
Travellers keen to snap up a deal with this Etihad Airways sale should know that travel dates are between January 23 and June 15 2024, so they aren’t peak summer dates, but honestly, the seasons are getting warmer and warmer these days – July and August travel may not be your best friend, anyway.
Etihad shared that a couple of stand out fares include tickets to London, which start at $1,394, and tickets to Paris, which begin at $1,540. Some more fares to consider, however, include:
Economy Class Etihad fares
|Origin
|Destination
|Starting price (AUD)
|Sydney
|London
|1,394
|Sydney
|Paris
|1,540
|Sydney
|Athens
|1,637
|Sydney
|Beirut
|1,720
|Sydney
|Dublin
|1,792
|Sydney
|Cairo
|2,160
|Melbourne
|London
|1,418
|Melbourne
|Paris
|1,643
|Melbourne
|Athens
|1,699
|Melbourne
|Beirut
|1,756
|Melbourne
|Dublin
|1,921
|Melbourne
|Cairo
|2,250
Business Class Etihad fares
|Origin
|Destination
|Starting price (AUD)
|Sydney
|London
|8,497
|Sydney
|Paris
|8,121
|Sydney
|Athens
|9,031
|Sydney
|Beirut
|9,100
|Sydney
|Dublin
|9,230
|Sydney
|Cairo
|10,370
|Melbourne
|London
|5,982
|Melbourne
|Paris
|7,355
|Melbourne
|Athens
|9,183
|Melbourne
|Beirut
|10,027
|Melbourne
|Dublin
|5,980
|Melbourne
|Cairo
|11,113
With discounted fares to destinations across England, France, Ireland, Greece and Egypt, you have access to a solid number of European and UK entry points, should you wish to plan a trip to explore this part of the world in 2024. You can search through the Etihad Airways sale in more depth for yourselves on the website here. Happy travelling, pals!
