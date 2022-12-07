Jetstar Is Slinging Discounted Fares From as Low as $39 Right Now

Jetstar has announced it will be launching a Post-Chrissie Recovery Sale with some 65,000 discounted flight fares across more than 50 international and domestic travel routes.

According to the airline, domestic flight fares will start from $39, and international tickets will start from $175. If you’re keen to snap up a deal, here’s everything you need to know about the Jetstar sale.

Jetstar Post-Chrissie Recovery Sale deets

For folks looking for a travel bargain right now (with the stupid prices of flights at the moment, that’s probably all of us), you can find sale fares on the Jetstar website here as of midday, December 7. The deals wrap up at 11.59 pm AEDT Monday, December 12 2022, unless sold out before that point.

Here’s a break down of some of the sales fares Jetstar will be slinging:

From To Fares start: Brisbane Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) From $59^ Melbourne (Tullamarine) Gold Coast From $49^ Sydney Ballina Byron From $39^

Sydney Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) From $59^ Cairns Osaka (Kansai) From $259^ Gold Coast Tokyo (Narita) From $299^ Melbourne (Tullamarine) Bali (Denpasar) From $199^ Melbourne (Tullamarine) Phuket From $219^ Sydney Auckland From $175^ Sydney Ho Chi Minh City From $195^ Sydney Honolulu From $229^

Travel dates vary per route, but discounted Jetstar flights range from early May to mid-September 2023, meaning that after the festive season, you can yeet yourself away somewhere you can forget about all the stress and tension that tends to come with holidays.

According to Jetstar, some 80% of Aussies feel they need a holiday to rest up after the silly season has ended (taken from a survey of 1,818 people), so this sale is intended to help facilitate that need.

Some of the included in the sale are Auckland, Tokyo, Phuket, Honolulu, and popular domestic spots like Byron, the Gold Coast and the Whitsundays. Basically, most of the biggest vacation destinations frequented by jet-setting Aussies.

Read more about the sale on the Jetstar website, and hopefully, you can land a huge saving.