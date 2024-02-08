Air New Zealand Is Slinging Discounted Fares for the Loved Up Season

If you haven’t noticed yet, the internet is slowly being overtaken by Valentine’s Day content (strap in, guys, it’s going to be a long February), but one brand promotion you may want to know about is Air New Zealand’s sale on destinations with both lovers and singles in mind. The airline announced that it has designed four specific itineraries for different NZ locations that are ideal for all kinds of relationship statuses — and it has discounted flight fares for all of them.

Here’s what it announced, and the sale fares you can nab right now:

Air New Zealand sale fares

If you book a fare to certain destinations with Air New Zealand before February 12, 2024, you can take advantage of the discounted rates below.

Sydney to Auckland from $252

Melbourne to Auckland from $260

Brisbane to Auckland from $265

Gold Coast to Auckland from $291

Sydney to Christchurch from $261

Melbourne to Christchurch from $279

Brisbane to Christchurch from $282

Gold Coast to Christchurch from $291

Sydney to Wellington from $262

Melbourne to Wellington from $293

Obviously, these fares will depend on availability, and they are limited, so if you want to plan a rendevous across the pond this year, this is the time to nab a good flight deal. Check out more here.

Destination itineraries

If you’re in need of a little inspiration, Air New Zealand has also given some example itineraries for the above destinations: Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, as well as Queenstown, too.

The below is via Air New Zealand.

Te Whanganui a Tara (Wellington):

In Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington, test the boundaries of your budding connection in hidden laneways and secret bars like Puffin and Dirty Little Secret. Remember, “it is what it is”, but why not spice it up a little bit? Explore the vibrant art scene of Zealandia Te Māra ecosanctuary and channel your inner artist. As they say, “crack on” with your love exploration – you might find your masterpiece!

In Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington, test the boundaries of your budding connection in hidden laneways and secret bars like Puffin and Dirty Little Secret. Remember, “it is what it is”, but why not spice it up a little bit? Explore the vibrant art scene of Zealandia Te Māra ecosanctuary and channel your inner artist. As they say, “crack on” with your love exploration – you might find your masterpiece! Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland):

For those nursing a broken heart, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s got your back. Take a revenge trip where forest bathing at Terra & Tide is the ultimate therapy. Unleash your revenge fashion glow-up at New Zealand’s best shopping spots and perhaps pick up a pair of new grafting boots. Stay at The Grand by SkyCity, where the view is almost as unreal as your newfound confidence. And remember, “Mug off” the past and flaunt what you’ve got.

For those nursing a broken heart, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s got your back. Take a revenge trip where forest bathing at Terra & Tide is the ultimate therapy. Unleash your revenge fashion glow-up at New Zealand’s best shopping spots and perhaps pick up a pair of new grafting boots. Stay at The Grand by SkyCity, where the view is almost as unreal as your newfound confidence. And remember, “Mug off” the past and flaunt what you’ve got. Ōtautahi (Christchurch):

Who needs Galentine’s Day when you can bro it up in Ōtautahi Christchurch. Clearwater Golf Club & Pegasus Golf Club are calling your name, followed by Scooby Brews off the tap – because nothing says bromance like craft beer. And if thrills are your game, get ready for the Christchurch Adventure Park for the Southern Hemisphere’s largest zipline and mountain bike trails. “Couple up” with your makes for the ultimate adventure because, let’s face it, lads’ trips are the real MVPs.

Who needs Galentine’s Day when you can bro it up in Ōtautahi Christchurch. Clearwater Golf Club & Pegasus Golf Club are calling your name, followed by Scooby Brews off the tap – because nothing says bromance like craft beer. And if thrills are your game, get ready for the Christchurch Adventure Park for the Southern Hemisphere’s largest zipline and mountain bike trails. “Couple up” with your makes for the ultimate adventure because, let’s face it, lads’ trips are the real MVPs. Queenstown:

If your relationship is in need of a boost, Queenstown is the cupid-approved destination for mindful regeneration. Disconnect to reconnect at Aro Hā, a wellness retreat in the Southern Alps. Rejuvenate with nutrition, exercise, and self-development, all while indulging in a garden-to-table experience at the Aro Hā Kitchen. Spoil your Valentine, as well as yourself, by indulging in the Onsen Hot Pools, a boutique day spa overlooking the serene setting of Shotover River and a stunning mountain range. In the spirit of the Love Islands itinerary, embark on this journey with the intention of “cracking on” with your renewed spark.

If you’d like more travel inspo, keep reading here.

Lead Image Credit: iStock