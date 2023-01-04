‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The World’s Safest Airlines for 2023 Have Been Revealed

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 7 mins ago: January 5, 2023
Image: iStock

After a couple of hectic years for the travel industry things are very much back in full swing. If you’re planning a trip right now and safety is a priority, you may want to consider the annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines.

AirlineRatings, a website that is dedicated to evaluating the safety of 385 different airlines, has revealed its top twenty list of the safest airlines in 2023, and an Aussie company has made its way to the top.

When making its evaluations, AirlineRatings takes into account things like serious incidents, fatal accidents, audits from aviation governing bodies, profitability, industry safety initiatives, pilot training assessment and fleet age.

The airlines that were considered the safest in the world for 2023 include:

  1. Qantas
  2. Air New Zealand
  3. Etihad Airways
  4. Qatar Airways
  5. Singapore Airlines
  6. TAP Air Portugal
  7. Emirates
  8. Alaska Airlines
  9. EVA Air
  10. Virgin Australia/Atlantic
  11. Cathay Pacific Airways
  12. Hawaiian Airlines
  13. SAS
  14. United Airlines
  15. Lufthansa/Swiss Group
  16. Finnair
  17. British Airways
  18. KLM
  19. American Airlines
  20. Delta Air Lines

Being ranked first is a return to form for Qantas after it dropped down the list in 2022, to be beaten by Air New Zealand.

According to the AirlineRatings editors, Qantas is considered the industry’s “most experienced airline” and has been a leader in the development of leading safety technologies like the Future Air Navigation System and automatic landings using the Global Navigation Satellite System.

australia summer travel plans destinations
Getty Images

Along with the top 20 safest airlines, AirlineRatings also determined the Top 20 safest low-cost airlines for the year. Included on the list in alphabetical order are:

  • Air Arabia
  • AirAsia Group Allegiant
  • Air Baltic
  • Easyjet
  • FlyDubai
  • Frontier
  • Jetstar Group
  • Jetblue
  • Indigo
  • Ryanair
  • Scoot
  • Southwest
  • Spicejet
  • Spirit
  • Vueling
  • Vietjet
  • Volaris
  • Westjet
  • Wizz

According to the report, these airlines have all passed the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit, unlike some other low-cost carriers.

Hopefully, this list takes some of the indecision out of choosing an airline for your next trip. The question that remains, of course, is picking where to go next!

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

