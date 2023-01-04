The World’s Safest Airlines for 2023 Have Been Revealed

After a couple of hectic years for the travel industry things are very much back in full swing. If you’re planning a trip right now and safety is a priority, you may want to consider the annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines.
AirlineRatings, a website that is dedicated to evaluating the safety of 385 different airlines, has revealed its top twenty list of the safest airlines in 2023, and an Aussie company has made its way to the top.
When making its evaluations, AirlineRatings takes into account things like serious incidents, fatal accidents, audits from aviation governing bodies, profitability, industry safety initiatives, pilot training assessment and fleet age.
The airlines that were considered the safest in the world for 2023 include:
- Qantas
- Air New Zealand
- Etihad Airways
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- TAP Air Portugal
- Emirates
- Alaska Airlines
- EVA Air
- Virgin Australia/Atlantic
- Cathay Pacific Airways
- Hawaiian Airlines
- SAS
- United Airlines
- Lufthansa/Swiss Group
- Finnair
- British Airways
- KLM
- American Airlines
- Delta Air Lines
Being ranked first is a return to form for Qantas after it dropped down the list in 2022, to be beaten by Air New Zealand.
According to the AirlineRatings editors, Qantas is considered the industry’s “most experienced airline” and has been a leader in the development of leading safety technologies like the Future Air Navigation System and automatic landings using the Global Navigation Satellite System.
Along with the top 20 safest airlines, AirlineRatings also determined the Top 20 safest low-cost airlines for the year. Included on the list in alphabetical order are:
- Air Arabia
- AirAsia Group Allegiant
- Air Baltic
- Easyjet
- FlyDubai
- Frontier
- Jetstar Group
- Jetblue
- Indigo
- Ryanair
- Scoot
- Southwest
- Spicejet
- Spirit
- Vueling
- Vietjet
- Volaris
- Westjet
- Wizz
According to the report, these airlines have all passed the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit, unlike some other low-cost carriers.
Hopefully, this list takes some of the indecision out of choosing an airline for your next trip. The question that remains, of course, is picking where to go next!
