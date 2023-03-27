Etihad’s Global Sale Is Slinging Last Minute Deals on Pre-Euro Summer Trips

With Australia’s winter on the way, many people have started booking their European summer getaways. And Etihad is following along with the action by introducing a global sale to help you get the most out of your European holiday.

The Etihad Airways global sale will be live until March 31, 2023, with travel between May 1 and June 15, 2023. So you better pack your bags and get to it.

Destinations include Mumbai, Beirut and many more with fares starting as low as $1,179 in Economy and $7,949 in Business. Economy pals, that’s an absolute bargain if you ask me.

You can also choose to stop and explore Abu Dhabi on the way to your final destination all whilst enjoying 40% discounted prices at premium four and five-star hotels or a one/two nights complimentary star in a three or four-star participating hotel.

Basically, with their global sale, Etihad wants travellers to plan a quick escape before their European summer holidays.

“We know many people are keen to book a last-minute getaway, therefore we’ve curated a selection of destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia with hot deals to help our customers take a pre-summer holiday,” Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, Arik De said.

The full Etihad global sale is listed below for economy travel:

Sydney to Mumbai – $1,189

Sydney to Cairo – $2,599

Sydney to Beirut – $1,839

Sydney to Lahore – $1,559

Sydney to Islamabad – $1,559

Sydney to London – $1,829

Melbourne to Mumbai – $1,179

Melbourne to Cairo – $2,579

Melbourne to Beirut – $1,829

Melbourne to Lahore – $1,539

Melbourne to Islamabad – $1,539

Melbourne to London – $1,769

The full Etihad global sale is listed below for business travel:

Sydney to Mumbai – $8,859

Sydney to Cairo – $11,069

Sydney to Beirut – $8,309

Sydney to Lahore – $10,809

Sydney to Islamabad – $11,279

Sydney to London – $8,079

Melbourne to Mumbai – $10,849

Melbourne to Cairo – $11,049

Melbourne to Beirut – $9,799

Melbourne to Lahore – $10,789

Melbourne to Islamabad – $11,259

Melbourne to London – $8,069

To find out more about Etihad and its global sale, head to its website.

