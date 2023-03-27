‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Etihad’s Global Sale Is Slinging Last Minute Deals on Pre-Euro Summer Trips

Ky Stewart

Published 2 hours ago: March 28, 2023 at 7:26 am -
Filed to:etihad
etihad saleeuropesaleTraveltravel sale
Image: Supplied

With Australia’s winter on the way, many people have started booking their European summer getaways. And Etihad is following along with the action by introducing a global sale to help you get the most out of your European holiday.

The Etihad Airways global sale will be live until March 31, 2023, with travel between May 1 and June 15, 2023. So you better pack your bags and get to it.

Destinations include Mumbai, Beirut and many more with fares starting as low as $1,179 in Economy and $7,949 in Business. Economy pals, that’s an absolute bargain if you ask me.

You can also choose to stop and explore Abu Dhabi on the way to your final destination all whilst enjoying 40% discounted prices at premium four and five-star hotels or a one/two nights complimentary star in a three or four-star participating hotel.

Basically, with their global sale, Etihad wants travellers to plan a quick escape before their European summer holidays.

“We know many people are keen to book a last-minute getaway, therefore we’ve curated a selection of destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia with hot deals to help our customers take a pre-summer holiday,” Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, Arik De said.

The full Etihad global sale is listed below for economy travel:

  • Sydney to Mumbai – $1,189
  • Sydney to Cairo – $2,599
  • Sydney to Beirut – $1,839
  • Sydney to Lahore – $1,559
  • Sydney to Islamabad – $1,559
  • Sydney to London – $1,829
  • Melbourne to Mumbai – $1,179
  • Melbourne to Cairo – $2,579
  • Melbourne to Beirut – $1,829
  • Melbourne to Lahore – $1,539
  • Melbourne to Islamabad – $1,539
  • Melbourne to London – $1,769

The full Etihad global sale is listed below for business travel:

  • Sydney to Mumbai – $8,859
  • Sydney to Cairo – $11,069
  • Sydney to Beirut – $8,309
  • Sydney to Lahore – $10,809
  • Sydney to Islamabad – $11,279
  • Sydney to London – $8,079
  • Melbourne to Mumbai – $10,849
  • Melbourne to Cairo – $11,049
  • Melbourne to Beirut – $9,799
  • Melbourne to Lahore – $10,789
  • Melbourne to Islamabad – $11,259
  • Melbourne to London – $8,069

To find out more about Etihad and its global sale, head to its website.

Ky Stewart

Ky Stewart is a producer at Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. Only recently starting in the journalism scene, Ky has already covered a wide range of topics including technology, entertainment, gaming, health and lifestyle. Ky has previously written for Star Observer, 2GB, Grapeshot, Our Songlines and PEDESTRIAN.TV. They are also a proud Dharug and Kamilaroi person.

Ky is incredibly passionate about social advocacy for Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ peoples and where pop culture intersects into these communities.

In their spare time, Ky loves to read every book they can and listen to their precious vinyl collection.

