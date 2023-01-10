Cosmic Cookware’s One-Pan Wonder is On Sale Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Honestly, I’d love to tell you that I’m some kind of Jamie Oliver protégé in the kitchen, but I’m not. The simple fact is that even on my best day, I’m terrible at cooking. There’s just too much going on and too many things that feel like they need to be done all at once. Instead, I’m a big fan of one-pan dishes. But to really get the most out of these dishes you need a damn good pan. Enter: Cosmic Cookware’s Cosmo Pan.

Described by the brand as a one-pan wonder — the Cosmo Pan is a go-to for quick single cooks, meal prep-lovers, and family feasts. The pan itself is a generous 28cm in diameter with high vertical sides, making it versatile enough to cook any dish. It also comes with a clear glass lid makes for easy monitoring while cooking.

The Cosmo Pan, $159 (usually $179)

Each pan is coated with a Swiss-certified ILAG ceramic coating that’s guaranteed to be non-toxic (free from teflon (PTFE), PFOA, cadmium, lead, and other nasty chemicals) and non-stick, so no more stuck chooks or stubborn stains. The Cosmo Pan is also suitable for induction, gas, and electric stovetops, so you can use it no matter how many times you move house.

Beautiful from stovetop to table, the one-pan comes in navy, cream, or green bean, so you can stir fry, saute, simmer and serve all with one pan.

Right now, you can also get the Kitchen Started Kit for $174 (usually $209), which includes the Cosmo Pan ($179 on its own) and the Cosmo Oven Mit (worth $30).

However, if you are a regular in the kitchen and like to mix it up, the brand also makes a matching Casserole Dish and Fry Pan.

The Cosmo pan will set you back around $159 (usually $179), while the Casserole Dish and Fry Pan are $149 each. You can also score yourself the full set of pans for around $439 at the moment, too (usually $477).