TikTok Food Hacks That Will Low-Key Change Your Life

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 2 hours ago: February 12, 2021 at 5:56 pm
Filed to: cooking
foodtiktok
TikTok Food Hacks That Will Low-Key Change Your Life
Image credit: @grilledcheesesocial TikTok

As you have probably seen at this point, TikTok user @grilledcheesesocial’s baked feta pasta recipe has gone absolutely freaking viral of late.

The TikTok video has amassed more than 265 thousand likes and is continuing to draw in interest with every passing day.

Considering the internet-wide thirst for easy, quick and delicious cooking hacks on TikTok, I thought it would be useful to pull together a list of other, equally as tasty, useful food hacks that you can pepper your week with.

Ready to dig in? Course you are.

Here’s our list of favourite TikTok food hacks:

Baked feta TikTok pasta recipe by @grilledcheesesocial

Tell me this doesn’t look like a sexy meal to you.

@grilledcheesesocial

Baked feta pasta viral recipe! Inspired by #uunifeta via @liemessa & @tiiupiret #learnontiktok #foodtiktok #foodie

♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依

The folded tortilla TikTok trend by @simplefood4you

Section off your ingredients when filling a wrap, and fold it neatly into a triangle when popping it into the sandwich press. Neat and delicious.

@simplefood4you

Had to try this????#tortillatrend#trend#tiktoktrend#trending#recipe#cooking#foodie#foodtiktok#mat#food#fördigfördigsverige#fyp

♬ Baby Work It – Your Favourite Garçon

Quick kimchi dumplings by @thekoreanvegan

Impress your pals with homemade Korean.

@thekoreanvegan

#tiktokcooks #learnontiktok #easyrecipe #koreantiktok #mukbang #vegan #foodtiktok #dinnerwithme #koreanfood #dumplings #mandoo

♬ Delicious – Pabzzz

Easy Focaccia by @zaynab_issa

If you didn’t make focaccia in the pandemic times, were you even here?

@zaynab_issa

Sarah Jampel’s Focaccia ????✨ > #tiktokrecipe #thisisbliss #howtotiktok #foodtiktok #focaccia #getthatbread #bakingbread #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ

♬ Up Beat (Married Life) – Kenyi

A to-die-for breakfast sandwich by @acooknamedmatt

Could eat this baby every day and not even feel bad about it.

@acooknamedmatt

Breakfast sandwich better than Steak ? #tiktokpartner #learnontiktok #food #DayInMyLife

♬ original sound – Chef Matt Broussard

Mini pancake cereal by @sydneymelhoff

This TikTok video went viral way back in May 2020. It’s still pretty cool, and it’s definitely still delicious so it makes the list.

@sydneymelhoff

Pancake dip n dots ???? This was a joke but actually tasted amazing #breakfast #pancake #tiktokdiy #positivevibes #cooking #keepingbusy #passover

♬ Over it Chinese New Year Remix by JohhnyG – KingVADER

Oreo cake by @aquickspoonful

Let’s finish this off with dessert, yeah? I honestly wouldn’t be able to trust myself around this bad boy.

@aquickspoonful

#oreo #oreos #cake #YouGotThis #cakelove #cakelover #oreocake #dontmixit #tiktokfood #tiktokrecipe #easyrecipe #dumpcake #momlife #kitchenhack #fyp

♬ original sound – Sophia Wasu

Have you tried any of these recipes? Let us know how they turned out! And if you happen to come across any other must-taste TikTok food hacks, be sure to tell us about them in the comments section.

Oh, and while we have you, may as well check out our write up on how to bake pasta without boiling it first. It’s a real time saver.

