Cosmic Cookware’s Entire Range is on Sale Right Now, Including Its New Wok and Fry Pan Combo

I’ve just moved into a new place, and if there’s one thing a brand-spanking-new kitchen does to me – it’s instilling the utmost motivation to go fully-fledged Nigella Lawson mode. From spending hours scouring TikTok for new recipes, to bringing out the tried-and-tested faves for my housemates to enjoy, it seems I will not know peace until I fill the bellies of everyone who walks through the doors of my new apartment.

But, one thing I’ve realised on my amateur chef escapades is that to really get the most out of any dish, you need a damn good pan to do it. Enter: Cosmic Cookware’s two new kids on the block — the Cosmo Fry and Cosmo Wok combo.

Designed as part of the brand’s Feast from the East range, the Cosmo Fry is your go-to for cooking your crispy noodles or succulent tempura. Sold in both a smaller (24cm) and more generous (28cm) option, its short sloping sides and wide design allow for easy tossing and flipping, making frying easy and enjoyable no matter what you’re cooking.

The Cosmo Wok, on the other hand, is the crown jewel of the brand’s Asian-inspired collection. Meticulously crafted, its deep and unique design is tailored for dishes that demand constant stirring and monitoring. Whether you’re perfecting a classic Pad Thai or a flavourful Kung Pao Chicken, this Wok will make sure your dish is completely dinner party-proof.

Each pan is coated with a Swiss-certified ILAG ceramic coating that’s guaranteed to be non-toxic (free from Teflon (PTFE), PFOA, cadmium, lead, and other nasty chemicals) and non-stick, so no more stuck chooks or stubborn stains. The Cosmo Fry and Cosmo Wok are also suitable for induction, gas, and electric stovetops, so you can use them no matter how many times you move house.

Beautiful from stovetop to table, the pair come in navy or cream so you can stir fry, saute, simmer and serve with this versatile cooking combo.

Right now, you can get them both for $289 (usually $312), which includes the Cosmo 28cm Fry ($159 on its own) and the Cosmo Wok ($159 on its own). If you are a regular in the kitchen and like to mix it up, Cosmic Cookware also makes a matching Casserole Dish ($139, usually $149) and One-Pot Pan ($149, usually $159).

As a special early Black Friday/Cyber Monday treat, the brand’s even offering further discounts depending on how much you spend:

20% off with min-spend of $389 (Code: CCSALE20)

25% off with a min-spend of $439 (Code: CCSALE25)

30% off with min-spend of $569 (Code: CCSALE30)

35% off with min-spend of $619 (Code: CCSALE35)

Just make sure to apply the relevant code during checkout to enjoy your additional discount.

Image Credit: Cosmic Cookware