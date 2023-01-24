14 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Relationship

Valentine’s Day is inching closer, and you might still be scratching your head over the perfect gift. It could be your first celebration together or your 31st — no matter how long it’s been, shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts never gets easier.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and pulled together our handy Valentine’s Day shopping guide, including everything from the best place to buy flowers to our top picks of gifts for the big day. We’ve thought of everything — think experience vouchers and cocktail-making sets to chocolate-covered strawberries and delicious hampers — you’re welcome!

When is Valentine’s Day?

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, 14 February, which means you have just over three weeks to organise the perfect gift for your significant other.

The best place to buy Valentine’s Day flowers

If you’re looking to keep it simple by gifting your significant other Valentine’s Day flowers, we’ve rounded up a bunch of different options from online florists like LVLY, Fleur Du Luxe, and more — plus, some of them even ship internationally.

Where to buy Valentine’s Day lingerie

Keen to gift your S.O something a little sexier this Valentine’s Day? We’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day lingerie you can buy online that’ll arrive in time for Valentine’s Day.

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas

If you’re looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas, we’ve got you. Seriously, we’ve thought of everything from gifting experiences and gift vouchers to streaming services and hampers.

Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Now, onto our helpful gift guide. We’ve got a little bit of everything from your V-Day classics like chocolate and flowers to naughty treats like lingerie and sex toys. We’ve also thrown in some non-lovey gift ideas (like crochet kits and video games) in there too. Happy shopping!

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Unless your lover hates strawberries, these choccy coated ones are a deliciously good gift idea!

Shop Edible Blooms Chocolate Coated Strawberries ($59) here.

FoldUp’s Movement Mat is an excellent gift idea for anyone who loves yoga or Pilates. Long gone are the days of lugging around an awkwardly rolled-up mat. The FoldUP Mat is supportive for your joints, easily transported, and folds up neatly to fit into a backpack. Plus, you can score 10% off using the code ‘LIFEHACKER10‘ at the checkout.

Shop the FoldUP Movement Mat ($129) here.

You’ve probably seen this hot tool all over TikTok, it combines the power of a hair dryer and a round brush, so you can easily style a salon-worthy blowout at home. The design features a unique oval brush, tangle-free bristles, and ionic technology for extra shine and follicle protection while styling.

Shop the Mermade Blow Dry Brush ($109) here.

If your Valentine loves knitting or crocheting, gifting them a DIY kit from Cardigang is sure to be a win! You can choose between cardigans, vests, tops, bags and bucket hats, and they’ll receive everything they need to either learn how to knit or crochet if they’re a beginner, or easy-to-follow instructions if they’re a little more experienced. Each kit includes instructions, chunky cotton or yarn, needles, a “made by me” tag and more.

Shop the Cardigang Sunny Crochet Kit ($60) here.

Another classic Valentine’s Day gift idea, jewellery! You honestly can’t go wrong with something as simple as earrings — and these gold hoops from Mejuri are divine.

Shop Mejuri’s Tube Medium Gold Hoops ($88) here.

Honestly, there’s no sexier Valentine’s Day gift idea than lingerie. This set, or any set from Kat the Label, will land you in the good books.

Shop the Maverick Set White ($85) here.

We know flowers on Valentine’s day is such a cliche, but as a female, we can tell you that flowers are always a good idea — especially if you’ve left things until the last minute.

Shop LVLY Flowers (from $70) here.

Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him

Fuel your partner’s (or your own) coffee addiction with a subscription to Melbourne-based coffee connoisseurs Thieves. They offer three, six or 12-month coffee memberships that’ll see a bunch of pods delivered directly to your door from $75 a month, including shipping.

Shop Thieves Coffee Subscription (from $75) here.

Got a gamer on your hands? If they don’t already own The Last of Us Part 1, it’s a bloody good gift idea, considering how popular the TV series is right now. You can catch Lifehacker Australia’s full review of the game here.

You can buy The Last of Us Part 1 ($94.95, usually $124.95) here.

Does your lover fancy themselves a bit of a whiskey fiend? If you answered yes, then you can’t go past the Australian Whisky Tasting Pack from Whisky Loot. It comes with three delicious drams distilled right here on our shores and some expert tasting notes that true whisky drinkers will enjoy reading about.

Shop the Australian Whisky Tasting Pack ($89) here.

Look, personally, I’d be offended if I was given a pan on Valentine’s day, but that’s because my idea of cooking is takeout. However, if you’re in love with a foodie, this pan is a must. Cosmic Cookwares Cosmo Pan is known as the one-pan wonder because of its versatility in the kitchen.

Shop Cosmic Cookware’s Cosmo Pan ($159) here.

Noise-cancelling earbuds are a particularly good gift if your love likes tuning things out. Not only are they affordably priced, good quality, and comfortable, but they’ve also got a ‘social mode’ where you can listen to people around you without having to take them out.

Shop the NuraBuds ($179) here.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for both

If you and your partner have a habit of ruining your sheets every time you have sex, you could always gift yourselves a Splash Blanket ($59.99). Squirt blankets are 100% waterproof and absorb all kinds of liquids, not just cum — like periods, lube, and sweat.

Shop Slash Blanket’s ($59.99) here.

For our lovers with vulvas, Frenchie’s Double Entendre ($90) is a delicious little “to me, from me” gift. And for our lovers with a penis, Frenchie’s new Le Coq ($32) cock rings are perfect for playtime.

You can buy Frenchie’s sex toys here.

Single on Valentine’s day?

Being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you don’t get to celebrate or receive gifts! Check out our handy gift guide filled with a bunch of cute things you can give yourself. Plus, our round-up of the best movies and books celebrate being single.

This article has been updated with additional information since its original publish date.