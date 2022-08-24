Fire up the Oven, Kitchenaid and Sunbeam Stand Mixers Are up to $437 off Right Now

If you’ve been a long-time baking veteran from long before COVID made banana bread cool again, you’ll know what we mean when we say: that a good appliance can really impact the final outcome of your baked goods. So, if you’ve been waiting to invest in something better than that old hand-me-down hand mixer you’ve got (yep, the one that takes an hour to form peaks in your meringues), then here are the best stand mixers and cake mixers for baking, including the likes of Kitchenaid, Sunbeam and more. The best part? They’re all going for up to $437 off right now.

Let’s check them out, shall we?!

Whether you need to bake 10 dozen cupcakes for your daughter’s school bake sale before tomorrow morning, or you need to shred up some chicken (and fast) for Taco Tuesday, the KitchenAid Artisan Series has your back, no matter the occasion.

Featuring 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix, and whip ingredients for a wide variety of dishes, this durable tilt-head mixer is built to last. You can even purchase additional hub-powered attachments like food grinders, pastry attachments, and pasta makers to get more out of your machine.

Where to buy: eBay ($511.20)

Designed for the dedicated home baker that needs a mixer with all the trimmings, this Titanium Chef Patissier takes cooking to the next level. This baby does everything from allowing you to prove dough, melt ingredients in the bowl, and weigh (thanks to built-in scales). It even boasts a touchscreen with intuitive preset functions, two bowls, in-bowl illumination and an easy one-handed head lift. A sous-chef in appliance form, if you will.

Where to buy: eBay ($1,298)

This baby might be cheaper (with an additional $134 off), but it sure doesn’t equate to a lack of quality. While it doesn’t have 10 speeds or functions (eight if we’re being specific), you can still perform a wide range of mixing, whisking, and beating tasks to get those cakes or cookies in the oven sooner.

Reviewers say that while it’s a great tool, the only downfalls are that it can be hard to add ingredients while mixing at times. It’s also less powerful as compared to some of the more expensive models, especially when you’re working with hard refrigerated butter and the like. Keep this in mind pre-purchase.

Where to buy: eBay ($292)

Coined the Chef’s Baker, this baby is for the die-hard Nigella Lawson-esque people in your life. Similar to the Kenwood Patissier mixer, it will not only save you time and reduce mess (thanks to its in-built scale allowing you to weigh ingredients as you go), but it’ll only use the power you need as the digitally controlled motor adjusts for whatever you’re making.

This is also the first Chef Baker (as opposed to previous models) that you may customise. For example, you can change the top cover to complement your kitchen-style accessories.

Where to buy: Amazon ($649)

