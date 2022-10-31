This Iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is $320 Off, so You Can Perfect Those Soft Peaks

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A KitchenAid stand mixer is like the Dyson of the baking world. KitchenAid is well-known for being an attractive (but expensive) household appliance, so that’s why whenever we spot a sweet, sweet sale, we can’t help but shout it from the rooftops.

Right now, you can save $320 on this KitchenAid artisan stand mixer in its iconic Empire Red that’s on sale at eBay Australia. By using the promo code SNSOCT, you can bring this mixer’s price all the way down to $579 (from a retail price of $899).

Keep in mind that this offer will expire on the 3rd of November, so if you’re planning on nabbing this premium stand mixer you best get a move on before it sells out.

What’s there to love about this KitchenAid stand mixer?

Short answer – plenty. You see KitchenAid stand mixers are cooking all-rounders since you can purchase additional attachments to do a wide range of things.

Every KitchenAid stand mixer comes with a selection of tools, including a flat beater, wire whisk, dough hook and a stainless steel bowl for mixing things like homemade cake batter or your secret chocolate chip cookie recipe.

But what sets it apart is the fact that any of their stand mixers can be fitted with 10 optional hub-powered attachments. The other attachments are sold separately, but it is insane how much you can achieve. You can make snow cones with an ice shaver, cut your own pasta and grind your own meat. And that’s only a few!

While its full retail price of $899 might make your credit card shake, if you think about the quality of this machine and the cupboard space you’ll save – it seems worth the chunk out of your bank account.

Now that’s good to know and all, but you’re probably wondering: how well does it mix? Well, this KitchenAid stand mixer boasts 10 variable mixing speeds that will suit any task or recipe.

Instead of working on those firm peaks on your own, you can skip the arm workout and leave this artisanal stand mixer to make it happen in less time (and effort).

In addition, your mixer will move in 59 different touch points around the bowl to ensure that no yolk is left unwhisked and no flour remains unblended.

Its stainless steel bowl can fit up to 4.8L of batter inside, which is the equivalent of about nine dozen cookies. So whether you’re shredding some beef shanks to make those TikTok-famous birria tacos or whipping up some soft peaks for a zesty lemon meringue pie, rest assured there’ll be plenty for leftovers.

Grab your KitchenAid artisan stand mixer on sale here for $579 using the promo code “SNSOCT” (down from $899).