New to Cooking Seafood? These Tiger Prawns With Chimichurri Are a Great Start

When Christmas rolls around, one thing usually comes to mind: seafood. Aussies love a seafood feast come Christmas Day, but it can be a little daunting if you’re new to cooking it. This tiger prawn recipe is the perfect place to start.

Russell Crosdale created this seafood recipe for Winning Appliances and used the BeefEater Signature ProLine 6-Burner BBQ.

Tiger Prawns with Argentinian Chimichurri

What you’ll need:

For the prawns

500g tiger prawns

½ cup salted butter, melted

1 tsp minced garlic

1/4 tsp cumin

1/4. tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp cinnamon

For the chimichurri

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 red chili finely chopped

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp cracked salt

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped coriander

¼ cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 tbsp finely chopped oregano

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Combine the melted butter, garlic, cumin, paprika, onion and cinnamon and set aside. Combine all the ingredients for the chimichurri, mix well and set aside. Preheat your BBQ grill to high. If using charcoal make sure that the grill is not too close to the coals but is still a very hot temperature. Split the prawns down the middle, cutting from the top side with a very sharp knife and set, meat side up on a baking tray or plate. Brush the prawns with the melted butter mixture on the meat side. Placing the prawns shell side down, meat side up on your grill, brush well with the chimichurri mix. Allow to cook for 4-6 minutes, depending on your grill. Once the flesh turns white and is no longer opaque, the prawns are ready. Remove from the heat, apply a little more chimichurri and serve with grilled lemon wedges for acidity.

If you’d like to brush up on your seafood skills, we’ve got this handy guide on how to cook everything from octopus to mackerel.