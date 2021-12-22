Wiltshire’s Pork Loin Roast Will Make You Want Christmas Lunch Now

Everyone knows that it’s not an Aussie Christmas without a pork loin roast. With it being so popular, there are so many recipes around as everyone wants to cook the best pork with crispy crackling. Look no further because Wiltshire’s Pork Loin Roast recipe is the only one you need this Christmas.

Yesterday we wrote about Wiltshire’s delicious Festive Brownie Trifle that is sure to be a favourite this Christmas. Now, Wiltshire is back with another fantastic recipe that is perfect for any festive lunch or dinner.

Wiltshire’s Pork Loin Roast with Peach Relish looks so mouthwateringly good, it’s making us want Christmas lunch now.

Check out the recipe below.

Wiltshire’s Pork Loin Roast with Peach Relish (Serves 4)

What you’ll need:

1.5 – 2kg Pork loin roast ( See Cook’s note)

2-3 tbsp olive oil

2-3 tsp of fine salt

1 bunch of Dutch carrots, peeled and ends trimmed

2 red onions, cut into thick wedges

2 bunches broccolini

Peach Chutney:

4 ripe peaches (golden, not white)

¼ red onion, finely diced

1 tsp ginger, minced

1 tsp garlic, minced

¼ tsp cinnamon, ground

4 cardamon pods

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

Directions:

Heat oven to 220°C. P lace the pork roast into the Wiltshire 2.5L Oblong Baking Dish and r ub oil over the skin and cover evenly with salt. Place into the oven and cook for 45 minutes for the crackling to cook. If the crackling has not developed in some areas dab a little more oil and sprinkle with salt and cook. This should help the crackling develop. Add the carrots and onion around the roast and turn down to 180°C and cook for a further 30-35 minutes per kg. Remove from oven and rest for 20 min covered loosely with foil. While the pork and vegetables are cooking bring some water in a medium saucepan to a boil. Score a cross in the bottom of the peaches and add to the boiling water. Simmer for 30 seconds and remove to a bowl of cold water. Peel the skin off all the peaches before dicing into 1cm pieces. In the same saucepan with the water removed, add the peaches and remaining ingredients. Bring to boil and simmer for 30-40 minutes or until the peaches are softened and the onion is cooked. Remove from heat and let cool before placing into a serving dish. Steam the broccolini and set aside. Slice the pork loin roast and serve with carrots, broccolini, roasted onion and a good dollop of peach chutney.

Cook’s note:

For the best pork crackling leave the roast in the fridge uncovered overnight for the skin to dry out.

Recipe developer/photographer: Melissa Darr @melissadarr.photographer