Make Your Own Asian Noodle Feast with These Masterchef Recipes

It is officially winter folks and that means it’s time to warm up in more ways than one. What’s better than a good blanket in winter? A warm meal, that’s what.

We’ve come across a couple of great warm winter recipes brought to you by Masterchef cook Reynold Poernomo. These two noodle dishes will blow your boring two-minute noodles out of the water and keep you warm in the cold nights ahead.

Here’s how you can cook these delicious Asian dishes yourself this winter.

Seafood Soondubu Jjigae

What you’ll need:

1 tsp grapeseed oil

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 small onion, sliced

1 Birds eye red chilli, sliced

1 stalk of Spring onion, sliced

1 tsp Gochugaru/Korean chilli powder

2 tsp Soy sauce

15g Kimchi

1 Egg

1 pack of MAGGI Fusian Soupy Noodles Korean Style Kimchi

150g Silken tofu

300g Fish stock

Seafood of choice I’ve used prawns and mussels

Salt, to taste

Directions:

In a small clay pot, cook oil with garlic and onion over medium-high heat and sauté until fragrant. Add in kimchi with the seafood and gochugaru, cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Add in the fish stock and MAGGI Fusian Soupy Noodles Korean Style Kimchi seasoning and noodles, bring to a simmer. Add in soy sauce and silken tofu and bring to a boil. Once boiling, remove from the heat and crack in 1 egg, garnish with chilli and spring onion. Season with salt to taste and serve immediately.

Tom Yum noodle soup with spicy pork mince, pork rind and herbs

What you’ll need:

Lemongrass fried pork mince:

5cm stalk of lemongrass

1 clove of garlic, roughly chopped

100g Pork mince (can use chicken instead)

1 tbsp Grapeseed oil

1/4 tsp Fish sauce

1/2 tsp Juice of lime

1/2 tsp Thai chilli powder

Salt

Soup:

300g Chicken bone broth

1 MAGGI Fusian Soupy Noodle Thai Tom Yum

4 Fishballs

Garnish:

1 tsp Crushed peanuts

2 small green chilli, chopped

Lemongrass pork mince

Wedge of lime

Coriander

Bean sprouts

Directions:

Add oil to a large pot/wok and heat over high heat. Add in the pork mince with the lemongrass and garlic and cook until pork begins to caramelise lightly and breaks up into smaller pieces. Squeeze in lime juice with the fish sauce and the chilli powder, once fragrant remove the pork into another bowl and set aside. In the same pot add in chicken bone broth and bring to a simmer, add in the seasoning of the MAGGI Fusian Soupy Noodles Thai Tom Yum then the noodles. Once noodles are almost cooked, add in the fish balls then allow to bring to a boil. Transfer to a serving bowl and then add in all the other condiments along and serve with some herbs and vegetables like coriander and beansprouts.

I don’t know about you but I’m looking at my 2-minute noodles in shame.

If you’re looking for other Masterchef-inspired recipes to check out, try this one for twice-cooked ribs.