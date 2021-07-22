Fight me, but I think eggs are the absolute best thing to eat for breakfast. They’re delicious, easy to cook and they’re protein-rich. Brilliant. The only thing is that prepping the same old scrambled eggs can get tired over time. UNCLE TOBYS ambassador and nutritionist Kathleen Alleaume wants to help breathe new life into your brekkie with a collection of healthy, but flavour-filled recipes. One such example is her easy Wholegrain Oat Shakshuka.
Why would you add oats, you ask?
Well, to begin, oats are way more versatile than you might assume. But more than that, they’re super good for you.
Over email, Alleaume explained that “Compared to refined grains, whole grains like rolled oats have more nutrients like minerals, vitamins, dietary fibre and antioxidants. So, by including more whole grains in your diet, you’ll be getting more of these vital nutrients and making sure you’ve got the wholesome energy you need for the day ahead.”
Oats are also a source of fibre and protein along with being great for heart health due to the presence of “beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre which helps lower your cholesterol reabsorption”.
All good stuff, no? So, if you’d like to start your journey towards becoming the picture of health, here’s Alleaume’s take on an easy Shakshuka.
How to make Wholegrain Oat Shakshuka
Serves: 2
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
What you’ll need
Oat Shakshuka
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 small red capsicum, finely chopped
- ½ tsp sweet paprika
- ½ tsp dried coriander
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)
- 1 (400g) can crushed tomatoes
- ¾ cup UNCLE TOBYS Traditional Rolled Oats
- ½ cup water
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 4 free-range eggs
- Handful parsley, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish
- 2 tbsp crumbled feta
Crunchy Oat Crumble
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ½ tsp sweet paprika
- 3 tbs UNCLE TOBYS Traditional Rolled Oats
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Heat a large fry pan over medium heat. Add one tablespoon of oil, onion, garlic and capsicum and cook for 5 minutes or until soft. Add the half a teaspoon of paprika, dried coriander, cumin and chili flakes (if using) and cook for 1 minute or until aromatic.
- Add crushed tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Add ¾ cups of rolled oats and water. Season with salt and pepper and continuously stir for 5 minutes until oats soften. Add the spinach and stir for 1 minute until spinach is wilted. Remove from heat. Make 4 wells in the tomato sauce and crack an egg into each.
- Bake for 6 minutes for runny eggs, or a cook for 7-8 minutes until eggs are cooked to your liking.
- Meanwhile, heat a small fry pan over medium-low heat, add the remaining oil, oats and rest of paprika stirring until oats are coated and lightly toasted. Add the parsley and gently stir to coat. Remove from heat.
- Scatter the toasted oat topping over shakshuka and garnish with crumbled feta
