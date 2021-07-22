Shakshuka With Feta and Oats Is About to Become Your New Go-to Breakfast

Fight me, but I think eggs are the absolute best thing to eat for breakfast. They’re delicious, easy to cook and they’re protein-rich. Brilliant. The only thing is that prepping the same old scrambled eggs can get tired over time. UNCLE TOBYS ambassador and nutritionist Kathleen Alleaume wants to help breathe new life into your brekkie with a collection of healthy, but flavour-filled recipes. One such example is her easy Wholegrain Oat Shakshuka.

Why would you add oats, you ask?

Well, to begin, oats are way more versatile than you might assume. But more than that, they’re super good for you.

Over email, Alleaume explained that “Compared to refined grains, whole grains like rolled oats have more nutrients like minerals, vitamins, dietary fibre and antioxidants. So, by including more whole grains in your diet, you’ll be getting more of these vital nutrients and making sure you’ve got the wholesome energy you need for the day ahead.”

Oats are also a source of fibre and protein along with being great for heart health due to the presence of “beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre which helps lower your cholesterol reabsorption”.

All good stuff, no? So, if you’d like to start your journey towards becoming the picture of health, here’s Alleaume’s take on an easy Shakshuka.

How to make Wholegrain Oat Shakshuka

Serves: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

What you’ll need

Oat Shakshuka

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small red capsicum, finely chopped

½ tsp sweet paprika

½ tsp dried coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

1 (400g) can crushed tomatoes

¾ cup UNCLE TOBYS Traditional Rolled Oats

½ cup water

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups baby spinach

4 free-range eggs

Handful parsley, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

2 tbsp crumbled feta

Crunchy Oat Crumble

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp sweet paprika

3 tbs UNCLE TOBYS Traditional Rolled Oats

Directions