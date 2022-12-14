This $8 Gadget Is My Secret to Perfectly Poached Eggs Every Time

For some reason (probably a lack of skill), I’ve never been able to recreate a plate of poached eggs at home. Therefore, I relish a café breakfast every time I go out because it’s an opportunity for me to indulge in the unattainable.

While I did study hospitality in high school, my attempts at creating some poached eggs for my eggs benedict have always failed. I simply don’t have the patience, nor the steady hand, it takes to carefully break a raw egg into a saucepan and not watch it dissolve into a streamy, eggy disaster.

There are plenty of hacks that can make poaching an egg so much easier, such as throwing it in a ramekin or using the whirlpool technique, but to be honest with you all, I still couldn’t do it to save my life.

After venting to my mum and learning that she shares the same problems as me, she introduced me to this Decor microwave egg poacher and it has certifiably rocked my world. While this one-minute egg poacher usually sells for about $15, it’s currently on sale for a low, low $7.85.

Now let’s get crackin’.

What is this microwave egg poacher and how does it work?

This Decor microwave egg poacher allows you to recreate up to four delicious cafe-style poached eggs at a time with little fuss. Clean up is simple, too, since this cooking gadget uses just water and also happens to be dishwasher-safe.

To make yourself a plate of some seriously good poached eggs, all you need is a kettle, your microwave, some eggs and this little red cooking gadget.

To start off, fill the base container up to the line with boiling water. In the little red cups, spritz them with a dash of cooking spray. This’ll ensure they slip out with ease when your eggs are finished cooking (nobody likes breaking the yolk). Then, crack an egg into each of the red cups and lightly fill the cups to the line with more boiling water. Put the clear lid on top of your egg poacher then place it in the microwave. The instructions say to zap it for one minute and 20 seconds, but this’ll differ from microwave to microwave. I prefer to leave it in a little longer, since the white comes out a little too liquidy for my tastes. Let it rest for another minute before carefully draining the excess water from microwave egg cooker.

Voila, perfectly poached eggs for your eggs benedict or avo toast.

Just keep in mind it may take a little trial and error before you nail the perfect amount of time to cook it in your microwave, but it’s well worth it once you crack the code.

Now whenever your guests stay the night, you can treat them to a “gourmet” breakfast in the mornings, featuring the humble microwave egg poacher. And when they ask what’s your secret, you can gift them one of these egg poachers for Christmas or their next birthday.

Where to buy your microwave egg poacher

Amazon ($7.85) | eBay ($7.85)