This Avocado French Toast Is the Sweet New Breakfast You Didn’t Know You Needed

It’s Shepard avocado season here in Australia. And before you get all high and mighty about Shepard avos being lesser than Hass avos, we’ve got a recipe that will restore your faith. If you didn’t think French Toast could be made with an avocado twist, you would be wrong, my friend.

The folks over at Australian Avocados have collaborated with Sydney Cafe, Cuckoo Callay to celebrate Avocado season by bringing us a bunch of unique recipes featuring the iconic green fruit. One of which is this intriguing recipe for Shepard Avocado French Toast.

Shepard avocado French toast recipe

Prep time: 1.5 hours | Cook time: 20 minutes | Serves: 6

What you’ll need:

100 g Shepard avocado flesh

100 g mascarpone cheese

35 g condensed milk

Zest and juice of 1/2 lime

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup water

4 large egg whites at room temperature

1.2 teaspoon cream of tartar

200 g white chocolate

Juice 1 lemon

200 g coconut milk

50 g condensed milk

3 large eggs

Half loaf of brioche bread

2 cups crunchy nut cornflakes, crushed

300 g lemon curd (to serve)

How to make Shepard avocado French toast:

Make the avocado mascarpone: Blend the Shepard avocado flesh, mascarpone, 35g condensed milk, zest and juice of lime together until it forms a smooth thick mixture. Make the meringue: In a pan, slowly heat 1/2 cup of water and 1 cup caster sugar, constantly stirring until it starts to boil, stop stirring and wait until it reaches 110 degrees. Use a stand or hand mixer and whisk four large egg whites and 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar into soft peaks. Then slowly start to whisk in the hot sugar syrup into the egg whites. Make the white chocolate: Bake 200g white chocolate in the oven at 180 degrees for 6 minutes or until caramelised, then cool and blend into a crumble. Put it all together: Whisk together the juice of 1 lemon, 200g coconut milk, three eggs and 50g condensed milk to form a batter. Slice your brioche into 3cm thick slices and soak in the mixture for 20 seconds. Fry the French toast in a pan until golden brown on both sides. Assemble: Place your French toast on the plate and sprinkle the crunchy nut cornflakes on top, then the white chocolate crumble. Add a couple of dollops of the mascarpone and lemon curd on, followed by your meringue and if you have one, torch the meringue until caramelised alternatively you can use a grill lighter.

Recipe provided by Australian Avocados and Cuckoo Callay.

If you need help throughout your preparations check out our tips on the best way to skin an avocado and how to select the best avo at the shops.