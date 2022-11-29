Woolworths Has Come Out With Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes for Christmas

If you’re looking to wow all your family and friends at Christmas time, nailing the potatoes is a good way to do it. While we have plenty of potato recipes for you to choose from, if you’re more the frozen bag-and-bake kind of chef, may we please direct your attention to Woolworths’ duck fat potatoes?

ALDI’s goose fat roasted potatoes may have stolen the show in previous years, but Woolworths is coming out swinging with its own take on delicious fat-roasted potatoes this year.

Here’s the product description for Woolies’ Gold Duck Fat Potatoes with Truffle Butter. Please contain yourselves:

Deck your Christmas table with a side of these fluffy golden Australian potatoes that have been carefully peeled and par-cooked before being coated in duck fat for the ultimate crispy potatoes. Finished with a touch of indulgent truffle butter for a truly exquisite side. This mouthwatering side dish is easy to prepare, simply remove the outer packaging and pop it in the oven for 40 minutes.

A 500g batch of these bad boys will set you back $7.00. Pretty good deal for an epic feed if you ask us.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, the supermarket giant has also come out with another potato variety. Woolworths Greek Inspired Potatoes with Fetta is $6.00 for a 350g tray and will have all the fetta TikTok fans frothing.

Here’s the product description:

Quartered Australian potatoes tossed with garlic & oregano. Roast till crisp and golden, top with cubed fetta for an effortlessly delicious side. This mouthwatering side dish is easy to prepare, simply remove film and sachet and pop in the oven for 40 minutes.

If you’re looking for some other Christmas sides you can pick up a Woolies Mango Champagne Vinaigrette sala or a Green Goddess salad for $7.00 a piece. We love a Christmas meal made easy.

All these delicious new Christmas-inspired meals are available in Woolies stores around the country now.

Now comes the question of dessert. Luckily, Woolworths has the answer to that, too, with a selection of ready-made desserts that cover all your bases.