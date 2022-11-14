Woolies Has You Sorted For Ready-Made Christmas Desserts You Can Pretend You Baked

Grab your stretchy pants, friends, because Woolies has announced it has a fresh new selection of Christmas desserts in store (or soon to be). If you’ve got an insatiable sweet tooth, or you’re just keen to pretend you’ve done some impressive baking without lifting a finger, these festive treats are sure to impress. Here’s what you can shop right now.

Ready-made Christmas desserts you can find at Woolies

Topping the list of Christmas desserts at Woolworths are festive classics like fruit mince tarts, trifle and even a swanky-looking yule log. But that’s certainly not all you’ll find this silly season.

What’s even better is that all of these desserts are made in Australia using local suppliers.

Here’s the full list of sweet treats for you.

Woolworths Gold Gin & Davidson Plum Fruit Mince Tarts 6/pk: $8.50 All-butter, premium patisserie style pastry shell filled with a gin-infused fruit mince that features Native Australian Davidson Plum, which is single origin grown in Tweed Valley, Northern NSW.

Woolworths Gold White Chocolate & Macadamia Tarts 6/pk: $8.50 All-butter, premium patisserie style pastry shell with a creamy white chocolate and honey filling, lightly salted with Murray River salt flakes and topped with golden honey-roasted macadamias. Made with Australian honey and macadamias, from the Wide Bay and Northern Rivers region, of East Coast Australia.

Woolworths Gold Roasted Almond Shortbread 500g: $16.00 Authentic Greek recipe made with Australian butter and roasted Australian almonds.

Woolworths Gold Chocolate & Hazelnut & Pudding 600g: $12.00 A rich and chocolatey sponge pudding, filled with an irresistible choc hazelnut sauce and topped with crunchy roasted hazelnuts.

Woolworths Gold Fruit Pudding with Hunter Valley Shiraz & Dark Chocolate 700g: $16.50 Handcrafted in the Hunter Region of Australia with vine fruits soaked in Hunter Valley shiraz and brandy, perfectly paired with Australian dark chocolate.

Woolworths Gold Petite Dessert Selection 20pk: $26.00 Four different desserts in one convenient platter. Perfect for entertaining over the festive period. The luxurious dessert collection includes: Raspberry & White Chocolate Entremet, Mango & Passionfruit Layered Cake, Salted White Chocolate & Macadamia Tarts, Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake.

Woolworths Gold Mango and Passionfruit Trifle 1.5kg: $30.00 (only available in selected stores) Show Stopping festive dessert centrepiece. Premium trifle featuring layers of mango jelly, creamy custard, house-made sponge rolls filled with a mango passionfruit curd, coconut rum infused cream, passionfruit coulis and topped with honey roasted Australian macadamias.

Woolworths Gold Chocolate, Coconut and Raspberry Yule Log 870g: $25.00 A festive centrepiece inspired by the flavours of a classic lamington. Featuring delicate vanilla sponge with a vibrant raspberry layer and creamy coconut mousse infused with coconut rum. Topped off with a smooth Belgian chocolate ganache and handcrafted berry-shaped chocolate pieces.

Woolworths Gold Chocolate & Raspberry Meringues 4pk: $9.00 An indulgent yet light and airy treat infused with a balance of rich dark chocolate flavours and vibrant raspberry notes, these chocolate and raspberry meringues are a delightful decadence. Perfect for pairing with fresh cream and fresh berries. Crafted by local pastry chefs in NSW, these meringues follow the classic French technique with cocoa hand-folded through its soft peaks to create a rustic, marbled finish.

Woolworths Gold Lemon Meringue Tart 700g: $23.00 This masterpiece features a buttery shortcrust pastry shell, generously filled with a citrusy lemon curd made using Australian Eureka and Lisbon lemons and finished with sweet fluffy meringue, hand torched to perfection.

Woolworths Indulgent Mini Salted Caramel Tarts 6pk: $6.00 Golden, buttery & crumbly pastry shells filled with rich, creamy caramel & topped with a sprinkling of Murray River salt flakes.

Woolworths Lemon Myrtle Meringues 4pk: $6.00 A delicate and delightful treat infused with refreshing citrus notes of native Australian lemon myrtle from the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

Woolworths Matured Christmas Pudding 700g: $7.00 A Christmas classic – nine months matured Christmas pudding, brimming with plump vine fruits and warm notes of French Brandy, Rum and Cider.

Woolworths Summer Berry Trifle 1.4kg: $25.00 Hand-made berry jelly layered with creamy custard, delicate sponge cake, pipings of velvety vanilla mousse & Australian berry compote.

Woolworths Dulce De Leche Trifle 1.1kg: $25.00 Rich dulce de leche balanced with light sponge cake, thick & creamy custard and a sprinkling of crispy caramel pearls.

Woolworths Candy Cane Crunch Cookies: $4.00 A festive and delightful chocolate cookie with peppermint-flavoured candy and chocolate chunks.

Woolworths Caramel Crunch Shortbread Bell 14pk: $4.00 A light-coloured shortbread with caramel pieces.

Woolworths Multi Colour Christmas Shaped Marshmallows 300g: $3.00 A yummy treat of soft vanilla-flavoured marshmallows to dip, decorate or create!

Woolworths Fudge 150g: $5.00 Fudge Duo Pack: Chocolate and Creamy Caramel Salted Caramel Fudge Pack

Woolworths Iced Cookie Range 2 shapes 60g – Man or Tree: $1.75

Woolworths DIY Gingerbread Train 319g: $9.00

Woolworths 3D Gummy Block House DIY Kit 420g: $5.00 Something for everyone! Get the kids involved in the 3D Gummy Block House for a sweet and fun Christmas activity.

Christmas desserts coming to Woolworths supermarkets soon:

The above list is ready and waiting for you in Woolies supermarkets now, but there is more to come. Here are some Christmas dessert options that will hit stores at a later date.

Woolworths Decorated Christmas Cupcakes: $11.00 – Available November 23 Vanilla cupcakes with smooth swirls of buttercream & topped with festive decorations, perfect for entertaining with guests or taking to a dinner party

Woolworths Wally Wombat Chocolate Sponge Roll: $25.00 – Available November 30 A festive delight the whole family will enjoy. Decked with Belgian chocolate decorations, Wally is here to add some fun to your celebrations. $1 from the sale of each Wally the Wombat will be donated to WIRES to help support the rescue and care of our native Australian wildlife.

Woolworths Dreamy Choc Chip Santa Cookies: $5.00 – Available November 23 Buttery shortbread filled with sweet chocolate chips. Baked in-store. 50c from the sale of each product sold goes to OzHarvest, providing a meal for those in need.

Woolworths Christmas Smash Cake: $35.00 – Available December 14 Layers of chocolate sponge cake with chocolate buttercream and topped with a chocolate dome. Smash the dome to discover a selection of hidden sweet treats. For best results, we recommend smashing the dome while it is still slightly cold with the edge of a wooden sponge or large serving spoon. A fun and festive dessert for entertaining guests!

You can start shopping for Woolies Christmas desserts on the supermarket’s website here.