How to Make Jamie Oliver’s ‘Amazing Hasselback Potatoes’

Jamie Oliver is a well-loved celebrity chef for a few reasons. Part of it is because he is so damn likeable, and the other part is that he consistently produces recipes that are simple, easy to replicate and incredibly tasty. Today, we’re going to be looking at one recipe of his in particular: Jamie Oliver’s ‘Amazing hasselback potatoes’.

This potato recipe comes from the cookbook Together by Jamie Oliver, and it’s perfect for entertaining loved ones or pulling together a delicious side on an average weeknight, alike.

Here’s the full Jamie Oliver potato recipe, which you can introduce to your weekly rotation now.

Amazing hasselback potatoes recipe

Special pigs in blankets, walnut & polenta sprinkle

Serves 8 as a side

2kg Maris Piper potatoes (choose the smallest ones)

olive oil

4 large higher-welfare sausages (400g total)

optional sausage stuffers: dates, dried cranberries, mustard, chilli, sage, cheese, pickled onions

4 rashers of higher-welfare smoked streaky bacon optional: small sprigs of rosemary

2 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon polenta

4 shelled unsalted walnut halves

GET AHEAD Preheat the oven to 180°C. Try to choose small potatoes, give them a wash, and if you have any larger ones, cut them in half and use the flat side as a base. To make this process as simple as possible, place a potato on a board between the handles of two wooden spoons, so that when you slice down into the potato the spoons stop the blade from going all the way through. Carefully slice at just under 1⁄2cm intervals all the way along. Repeat with all the potatoes, placing them in a large roasting tray as you go.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, season with sea salt and black pepper, and roast for 1 hour, or until the potatoes are golden and tender. Remove and leave to cool.

Twist each sausage in the middle so you can cut each one in half. Now, for a bit of fun, I like to use a small sharp knife to make an incision into each one, creating a little hole ready to stuff with whatever will elevate your sausages to an even higher level of joy. Cut the bacon rashers in half, then, working one at a time, press the side of your knife across each mini rasher to stretch it out. Place a sausage on each, wrap it up, then skewer with a cocktail stick or a sharpened sprig of rosemary. Nestle the wrapped sausages in among the cool potatoes, then cover and refrigerate overnight.

TO SERVE Preheat the oven to 190°C. Peel the garlic and pound up in a pestle and mortar with a small pinch of salt, then mix in the polenta and finely grate in the walnuts. Sprinkle over the potatoes, then drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil. When the Epic mixed roast comes out, roast the potatoes for 1 hour, or until hot and crisp, and the sausages are golden and cooked through.

VEGGIE LOVE:

Swap the pigs in blankets for halved veggie sausages. Add for just 20 minutes, grating over melty cheese for the last 5 minutes.

