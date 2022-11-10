5 Tips for Ordering Guzman y Gomez Like a Pro

Listen, you can never really go wrong when you’re ordering from Guzman y Gomez, but you may not be ordering correctly, either. Don’t worry, though, because we’ve got some Guzman y Gomez menu hacks to share – you’re welcome.

I know that doesn’t make complete sense but stay with me here. Guzman y Gomez spoke to a few of its biggest fans and has curated a list of some of the best (and quirkiest) menu hacks that are sure to take your order to the next level.

It’s no secret that we are big fans of Guzman y Gomez over here at Lifehacker Australia. We’ve written about the menu items that staff actually eat and have given you some menu options that are easy on the budget, too.

So knowing how we can make our GYG experience even better is welcomed with open arms.

Guzman y Gomez menu hacks

1. Spice things up

One popular menu hack for Guzman y Gomez, which you may already know, is to spice up your guacamole.

You can do this by adding some habanero sauce and/or jalapenos at the free salsa station at your local GYG.

2. Sweeten your morning brew

If you go to GYG for your morning coffee, next time, ask for a tub of $2 dulce de leche or choc sauce.

Stir it into your coffee for a little added sweetness. What a way to start the morning!

3. Add some veggies

Guzman y Gomez already has some delicious and healthy menu options, but there’s a little menu hack to make every order a little bit healthier. Just add some sauteed vegetables!

Adding sauteed vegetables to any dish is a great way to get your veggies in, and it even comes with an extra serving of guac.

4. Crunch those corn chips

Now, this one hack really blew my mind because it’s so simple yet so brilliant.

Get a bag of fresh corn chips with your burrito bowl, salad or soft taco. Crunch them up a bit and sprinkle them on top to give your meal some added texture. Yum!

5. Margaritas with an edge

If you haven’t had a GYG frozen margarita before, you’re really missing out.

For lovers of a good spicy marg, add some free habanero sauce and stir it into your frozen margarita for a little kick. This hack will absolutely be the next thing I try.

There you have it! Five incredible menu hacks to level up your next Guzman y Gomez order.