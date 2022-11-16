Grammy Awards 2023 Nominations Have Been Announced, Here’s Who Is up for a Trophy

The Grammy Awards are back for 2023, music fans. If you’re excited to hear everything there is to know about the major music event and nominations, keep reading because we’ve pulled together a list of every important detail regarding the 2023 Grammy Awards and how to watch the event from Australia.

When and where are the 2023 Grammy Awards held?

The 2023 Grammys, officially known as the 65th Grammy Awards, will air live on Sunday, February 5, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as confirmed by the Recording Academy.

Nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards were released on November 15, but we will get into that later.

What are the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards night, which is lauded as one of the biggest events in the music industry, is centred on recognising the work of music artists.

Awards nominations are submitted and voted on by members of the Recording Academy. There’s a whole process that goes into selecting nominees and naming award recipients that you can read about here.

Updates to the voting process were announced in 2021 following criticism from previous years.

Who is hosting and who is performing?

There are currently no official announcements about the host or performers of the 65th Grammy Awards just yet.

We will update this article when we find out more, so stay tuned.

Trevor Noah has hosted the Grammys awards night for the past few years so it’s possible he will take up the mantle yet again.

How do I watch the Grammys awards night in Australia?

Last year, Network 7 was the one to air the awards night in Australia. There still isn’t any confirmation of who will be airing it for us Aussies next year, however.

E! News will most likely continue its long-running coverage of the red carpet. According to the Grammy’s official website, there will be a live stream of the awards on Paramount+.

New Grammy categories

Back in June, the Recording Academy announced the introduction of five new Grammy Awards categories.

These categories include Songwriter Of The Year; Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

Who are the nominees for the 2023 Grammys?

Nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on November 15, 2022.

Beyoncé is leading the pack in terms of nominations with nine nods across several different categories for her album Renaissance. The latest nominations see her as the most nominated female artist ever.

Kendrick Lamar is closely following behind Beyoncé will a total of eight nominations. Adele and Brandi Carlile are both tired with seven nominations each.

Bad Bunny also made history for having the first all-Spanish project nominated for Album Of The Year.

You can find the full list of contenders here. In terms of the biggest gongs of the evening, however, here are the Grammy Award nominations and winners you want to know about.

Grammy Award for Record Of The Year nominations 2023

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy On Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Mary J. Blige -Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – You And Me On The Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Harry Styles – As It Was

Last year, Silk Sonic won Record Of The Year with their song Leave The Door Open.

Grammy Award for Album Of The Year nominations

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Last year, Jon Batiste took home Album Of The Year with his album We Are.

Grammy Award for Song Of The Year nominations

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

Sara Davis, Gayle, Dave Pittenger – abcdefu

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas – About Damn Time

Liz Rose, Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Harry Styles – As It Was

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby, Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Beyoncé, S. Cater, Terius “The Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart – Break My Soul

Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin – Easy On Me

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts, Nicholas Warwar – God Did

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, Matt Schaeffer – The Heart Part 5

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Grammy Award for Best New Artist nominations 2023

This Grammy category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Last year’s Grammy winner for Best New Artist was none other than Olivia Rodrigo.

Personally, I just want to hear the Megan Thee Stallion remix of ‘Bruno’ from last year again.

This article on how to watch the 2023 Grammys from Australia has been updated since its original publish date.