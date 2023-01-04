You Can Stream the Golden Globes on Stan This Year

It’s a new year and awards season is officially kicking off. First on the ballot? The Golden Globes. The Hollywood awards ceremony has a surprising new home in Australia after Stan announced it’s snagged the broadcast rights to the 2023 Golden Globes, which is a first for the streaming service.

Where to watch the 2023 Golden Globes in Australia

After a couple of years of controversial boycotting, the Golden Globes is back in full form in 2023 for its 80th anniversary.

However, not everything is the same, particularly for us Aussies. Where the awards ceremony was once broadcast on cable channels, it’s made the move to streaming in 2023.

Stan has acquired the exclusive Australian broadcast rights to the awards ceremony this year. Both the Golden Globes and the red carpet arrivals will play live, at the same time as the US, on the streaming service. We can also presume it will be available for streaming on-demand after the event ends.

The best part? You can watch the Golden Globes live as part of your Stan subscription, with no extra fees or charges.

When are the 2023 Golden Globes in Australian time zones?

The 2023 Golden Globes are scheduled to take place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on January 10.

With the time difference, this equates to Wednesday, January 11 in Australia. We’ve broken down the streaming times into Aussie time zones for you below:

11:oo am AEDT (NSW, VIC, TAS)

10:30 am ACDT (SA)

10:00 am AEST (QLD)

9:30 am ACST (NT)

8:00 am AWST (WA)

Who is hosting?

In 2023 the Golden Globe awards will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, a comedian you may recognise from The Carmichael Show.

Who is nominated?

The nominees for the Golden Globes were announced back in December and, in good news for us, plenty of Aussies made the list including Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Cate Blanchett and Hugh Jackman.

You can see a full list of the nominees here but here are some of the major players in the film and TV categories:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fablemans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best TV Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

The 2023 Golden Globes will stream on Stan on January 11.