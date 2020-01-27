The Grammys 2020: When And How To Watch Live in Australia

The 62nd annual Grammys take place this morning, taking place as in the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Assuming the hosting role for the second year in a row will be Alicia Keys, no doubt also contributing her own musical talents in some eye-catching way – alongside such big names as Run DMC, Demi Lovato, Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and many more. Here's how you can catch every minute of this year's Grammy Awards.

What are the Grammy Awards?

The Grammys are the music industry's – strictly speaking, the US-based, predominantly English-language music industry's – night of nights, where tiny gramophone shaped awards are handed out to a wide variety of acts. The "big" awards of the night are for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year. There's a number of genre-specific awards to be given out as well, although not every award presentation will be on the primary telecast to speak of. A number of other awards actually handed out at a separate, earlier event taking place at the Microsoft Theater across the road from the Staples Center.

The primary drawcard, presuming you're not in some kind of Grammy tipping competition is really the performances that are placed between each award presentation, which include some of the year's hottest acts up for awards, as well as appearances from prior Grammy winners and legends in the music scene. The odds are pretty good that the primary social media chat will be about the performances, not so much the awards.

What Time Do The Grammys Start In Australia?

So, this depends on quite how Grammy-crazed you actually are. While the pre-event awards take place prior to the main show, they're only "presented" on the Grammy website. Check there to keep up to date with those awards, but if what you're after is the primary experience, that's due to kick off from 12:00pm AEDT.

But wait! We're not done yet!

If what you crave is red carpet action and a little ogling of all those fancy dresses and snappy tuxedoes, that's something you can watch live from 10am.

How To Watch The Grammy Awards 2018 Live In Australia

Sadly for music fans who only have access to free-to-air television, there's no legitimate way to watch the Emmys action, with none of the FTA broadcasters picking up the rights. They reside – as they did last year – entirely with Foxtel. If you've never been a subscriber beforehand, you could take advantage of Foxtel Now's 10-day free trial to catch everything as it happens.

The primary Grammy Awards are on Arena from midday, while E! hosts the red carpet show. The live portion of that show kicks off at 10am, but if you're exceptionally keen, there's also a live carpet pre-show starting on E! from 8am.