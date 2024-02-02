Grammy Nominations 2024: Major Nominations and Winner Predictions

Music fans, look alive, because the Grammy Awards are on the way. If you’re thrilled by this news, you’re likely keen for a refresher on the Grammy nominations for 2024. Which artists are leading the charge with the most nods, and who do we think will take home a trophy?

Are there any new categories for the 66th annual Grammy Awards?

You may recall that back in October 2023, the Recording Academy announced the introduction of three new Grammy Awards categories. Exciting! These categories are Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The list of Grammy nominations for 2024 and predicted Grammy winners

As you may be aware, nominations for the 2024 Grammys were announced on November 11, 2023.

The artists who are leading the pack in terms of nominations include SZA, who has nine nominations this year (including Grammy award for album, song and record of the year), Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monet with seven nominations, and lastly, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandy Clark John Batiste and Jack Antonoff in third place, with six nominations this year.

Below we’ve included a list of some of the key Grammy award nominations for 2024 – we’ve also bolded the artists that are predicted to win for major categories like Song, Record and Album of the Year. (Looking at you, SZA, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift!)

Let’s dive in, shall we?

Grammys Record Of The Year

Worship by Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough by boygenius

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] by Billie Eilish

On My Mama by Victoria Monét

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Kill Bill by SZA

Grammys Album Of The Year

World Music Radio by Jon Batiste

the record by boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe

GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights by Taylor Swift

SOS by SZA

Grammys Song Of The Year

A&W by Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Anti-Hero by Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Butterfly by Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

Kill Bill by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

Vampire by Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] by Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Grammys Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treat

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry by Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo

(Subtract) by Ed Sheeran

Midnights by Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

Baby Don’t Hurt Me by David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle by Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

One In A Million by Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Rush by Troye Sivan

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are by Foo Fighters

Starcatcher by Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons by Metallica

This Is Why by Paramore

In Times New Roman… by Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car by Arctic Monkeys

The Record by boygenius

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island by Gorillaz

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out by Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) by Coco Jones

Special Occasion by Emily King

JAGUAR II by Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP by Summer Walker

I Inside The Old Year Dying by PJ Harvey

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin’ On Top Of The World by Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

Attention by Doja Cat

Spin Bout U by Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life by Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

Best Rap Song

Attention by Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] by Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Just Wanna Rock by Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

Rich Flex by Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS by Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

Low by SZA

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion by Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree by Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano by Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book by Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat by Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne by Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan by Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain by Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark by Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions by Rodney Crowell

You’re The One by Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

The Returner by Allison Russell

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado A Mano by Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez by Lila Downs

Motherflower by Flor De Toloache

Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes by Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

Amapiano by ASAKE & Olamide

City Boys by Burna Boy

UNAVAILABLE by Davido Featuring Musa Keys

Rush by Ayra Starr

Water by Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)

Barbie by Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans by John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny by John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer by Ludwig Göransson, composer

As alluded to earlier, Billboard has made its predictions for the major winners of the 2024 Grammy Awards, and although it shares it’ll be a tight race, it has made the below guesses:

Album of the Year: SZA

SZA Record of the Year: Taylor Swift ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift ‘Anti-Hero’ Song of the Year: Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For?’

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For?’ Best New Artist: Noah Kahan

You can find the full list of predicted winners from Billboard here.

