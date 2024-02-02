Grammy Nominations 2024: Major Nominations and Winner Predictions

Music fans, look alive, because the Grammy Awards are on the way. If you’re thrilled by this news, you’re likely keen for a refresher on the Grammy nominations for 2024. Which artists are leading the charge with the most nods, and who do we think will take home a trophy?
Are there any new categories for the 66th annual Grammy Awards?
You may recall that back in October 2023, the Recording Academy announced the introduction of three new Grammy Awards categories. Exciting! These categories are Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
The list of Grammy nominations for 2024 and predicted Grammy winners
As you may be aware, nominations for the 2024 Grammys were announced on November 11, 2023.
The artists who are leading the pack in terms of nominations include SZA, who has nine nominations this year (including Grammy award for album, song and record of the year), Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monet with seven nominations, and lastly, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandy Clark John Batiste and Jack Antonoff in third place, with six nominations this year.
Below we’ve included a list of some of the key Grammy award nominations for 2024 – we’ve also bolded the artists that are predicted to win for major categories like Song, Record and Album of the Year. (Looking at you, SZA, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift!)
Let’s dive in, shall we?
Grammys Record Of The Year
- Worship by Jon Batiste
- Not Strong Enough by boygenius
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] by Billie Eilish
- On My Mama by Victoria Monét
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill by SZA
Grammys Album Of The Year
- World Music Radio by Jon Batiste
- the record by boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey
- The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe
- GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
- SOS by SZA
Grammys Song Of The Year
- A&W by Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- Anti-Hero by Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- Butterfly by Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- Kill Bill by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
- Vampire by Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] by Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Grammys Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treat
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Chemistry by Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
- GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) by Ed Sheeran
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
- Baby Don’t Hurt Me by David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
- Miracle by Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
- Padam Padam by Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images, Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards
- One In A Million by Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- Rush by Troye Sivan
Best Rock Album
- But Here We Are by Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher by Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons by Metallica
- This Is Why by Paramore
- In Times New Roman… by Queens Of The Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
- The Car by Arctic Monkeys
- The Record by boygenius
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island by Gorillaz
Best R&B Album
- Girls Night Out by Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) by Coco Jones
- Special Occasion by Emily King
- JAGUAR II by Victoria Monét
- CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP by Summer Walker
- I Inside The Old Year Dying by PJ Harvey
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Sittin’ On Top Of The World by Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- Attention by Doja Cat
- Spin Bout U by Drake & 21 Savage
- All My Life by Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
Best Rap Song
- Attention by Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] by Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- Just Wanna Rock by Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- Rich Flex by Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS by Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)
- Low by SZA
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Love In Exile by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion by Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree by Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live At The Piano by Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book by Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat by Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne by Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan by Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ In The Rain by Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
- Brandy Clark by Brandy Clark
- The Chicago Sessions by Rodney Crowell
- You’re The One by Rhiannon Giddens
- Weathervanes by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- The Returner by Allison Russell
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Bordado A Mano by Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez by Lila Downs
- Motherflower by Flor De Toloache
- Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes by Lupita Infante
- GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
- Amapiano by ASAKE & Olamide
- City Boys by Burna Boy
- UNAVAILABLE by Davido Featuring Musa Keys
- Rush by Ayra Starr
- Water by Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)
- Barbie by Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Fabelmans by John Williams, composer
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny by John Williams, composer
- Oppenheimer by Ludwig Göransson, composer
As alluded to earlier, Billboard has made its predictions for the major winners of the 2024 Grammy Awards, and although it shares it’ll be a tight race, it has made the below guesses:
- Album of the Year: SZA
- Record of the Year: Taylor Swift ‘Anti-Hero’
- Song of the Year: Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For?’
- Best New Artist: Noah Kahan
You can find the full list of predicted winners from Billboard here.
The next major event after the Grammy winners are named will be the 2024 Oscars, so if you’d like to learn everything there is to know about that event, you can continue reading here.
Lead Image Credit: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images, Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.