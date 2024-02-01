Grammy Awards 2024: When Is It, and Where Can I Watch the Event in Australia?

Contributor: Stephanie Nuzzo, Ky Stewart

The Grammy Awards are back for 2024, music fans. If you’re excited to hear everything there is to know about where to watch the 2024 Grammy Award in Australia, along with all the latest on this year’s Grammy’s host and nominations, keep reading because we’ve pulled together a list of every important detail regarding the event.

When are the 2024 Grammys?

The 2024 Grammys, the 66th Grammy Awards, will air live on Sunday, February 4, as confirmed by the Recording Academy. This translates to Monday, February 5 in Australia – it’s set to begin airing at 12:00 pm.

Nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards were released in November 2023, but we will get into that later.

Where to watch the Grammy Awards in Australia

If you’re keen to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards live from Australia, you’ll be able to do so on Channel 7 and 7plus from 12.00 pm AEDT on Monday, February 5.

Who is hosting the 66th Grammy Awards?

In news that’ll cause music fans to let out a sigh of relief (considering recent awards night hosting performances), it’s been confirmed that Trevor Noah will be hosting again for the fourth time. Noah is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, author, podcast host and former host of The Daily Show.

Who’s performing this year?

It’s not a music awards night with performances, and the list of artists taking to the stage this year is quite hefty.

We have the likes of Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Travis Scott and U2 hitting the 2024 Grammys stage, so get excited.

New Grammy categories

Back in October, the Recording Academy announced the introduction of three new Grammy Awards categories.

These categories include Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Who has the most nominations for the Grammys 2024?

Nominations for the 2024 Grammys were announced on November 11, 2023.

The artists who are leading the pack in terms of nominations include SZA who has nine nominations this year (including album, song and record of the year), Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monet at seven nominations, and lastly, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandy Clark John Batiste and Jack Antonoff who each have six nominations this year.

Where is it hosted this year?

As was the case in 2023, the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA.

Who’s predicted to win?

Billboard has made its predictions for the major winners of the 2024 Grammy Awards, and although it shares it’ll be a tight race, it has made the below guesses:

Album of the Year: SZA

SZA Record of the Year: Taylor Swift ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift ‘Anti-Hero’ Song of the Year: Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For?’

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For?’ Best New Artist: Noah Kahan

You can find the full list of predicted winners from Billboard here.

This article on how to watch the 2024 Grammys from Australia has been updated since its original publish date.

