Our Favourite Dishes That Give Christmas Leftovers a Second Chance

One of our favourite parts of the holiday season is the abundance of leftovers we get to enjoy. Huge festive feasts always result in piles of leftover foods – many of which have been lovingly prepared and absolutely should not be wasted.

If you’re wondering what to do with all the leftovers you’re about to see in the fridge, here are some of our favourite recipes/dishes designed especially for that.

The best dishes using holiday leftovers

Leftover Christmas pudding: