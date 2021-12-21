Wiltshire’s Festive Brownie Trifle Is a Must-Try This Christmas

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on and with only 2 days until Santa arrives, now is the perfect time to start thinking about what recipes you’re going to cook for your festive lunch or dinner.

From pavlova to chocolate lava cake, everyone expects the classic Christmas desserts to be out on display. This is especially true for the Christmas trifle.

The only issue is that sometimes making a trifle can be complicated and time-consuming. It can even get a bit tiresome having the same old recipe every year.

This is where Wiltshire’s Festive Brownie Trifle recipe comes in.

With a delicious twist on a festive favourite, this brownie trifle is a must try this Christmas and is sure to win over your guests. Not only does it look mouth-watering, but it is also super easy to make. Check out the recipe below.

Festive Brownie Trifle (Serves 4)

What you’ll need:

1 packet of your favourite brownie mix

1 packet of green jelly mix

1 packet of red jelly mix

950g whipping cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Garnish:

Raspberries

Grated chocolate

Directions:

Mix each of the jellies up by following directions on the packet and pour into separate pans and cool in the fridge until set Cook your favourite brownie mix to the boxes direction and let it cool completely before cutting into small squares. Approx. 3cm x 3cm. In the bowl of an electric mixer add the whipping cream, icing sugar and vanilla. Beat until firm peaks form. Scoop mix into a bowl and place into the fridge until needed. To serve – add 2-3 tbsp of whipped cream to the bottom of the Wiltshire Salute Gin Glasses add 3- 4 pieces of brownie followed by 3-4 tbsp of green jelly. Add another layer of cream, brownies, and red jelly. Add a final layer of whipped cream to the top and garnish with raspberries and grated chocolate. Repeat with the remaining glasses. Serve immediately or these can be kept in the fridge for up to a day.

Sounds delicious!

Kmart also has a heap of trifle bowls you can use to serve up this yummy recipe.

Recipe developer/photographer: Melissa Darr @melissadarr.photographer