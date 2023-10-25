Woolworths Unveils New Christmas Dessert Range, Featuring New Rocky Road Tarts

I regret to inform you that today marks two months until Christmas. It will be here before you know it and if you want to get the jump on the Christmas festivities, Woolworths has launched its new range of festive desserts, which you now have the chance to taste test ahead of Xmas day.

Woolworths 2023 Christmas Dessert range

Image: Woolworths

There are a number of returning favourites, like Woolies’ classic fruit mince pies, as well as some new additions in 2023, such as the Rocky Road Tarts and Gold Roasted Almond Shortbread (cue drooling).

“We’ve listened to customers and we understand the importance of affordability and convenience this year, without having to compromise on a little bit of decadence. When it comes to the festive season, we also know our customers range from traditionalists to those who love a modern twist. So this season, we’ve made sure our range includes products for everyone,” Pierre De Wit, Woolworths Food Company Head of Product Development said in a statement.

Let’s take a look at some of the snacks on offer, shall we?

Woolworths Caramelised White Chocolate Flavour Caramel Popcorn 180g (new)

Woolworths Rocky Road Tarts 6pk (new)

Woolworths Cranberry & White Choc Shortbread 12pk (new)

Woolworths Fruit Mince Pies 6pk 360g

Woolworths Traditional Fruit Mince Pies 6pk 360g

Woolworths Christmas Pudding 700g

Woolworths Salted Caramel Pudding 100g

Woolworths Matured Christmas Pudding 100g

Woolworths Matured Christmas Pudding 700g

Woolworths Chocolate Pudding 100g

Woolworths Iced Fruit Cake Slice 450g

Woolworths Iced Fruit Cake 100g

Woolworths Iced Fruit Cake 800g

Woolworths Chocolate Rumballs Chocolate 8pk

Woolworths Classic Pavlova Base

Woolworths’ Christmas range is available in-store and online now until the end of the year and more products will continue to be added throughout the remainder of 2023.

Image: Woolworths

If you’re after something savoury to add to your dessert lineup, Woolworths is also bringing back its 12 Days of Cheese advent calendars. They include six different cheeses with variations of cheddar, Red Leicester and double Gloucester for $28. These advent calendars typically sell out in record time, so head on down to your Woolworths ASAP if you want to snag one.

It’s certainly looking festive out there, with ALDI’s Christmas range also launching early. Be sure to check it out if you want to get ahead of the Christmas rush.

Lead Image Credit: Woolworths