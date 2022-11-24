Our Top Black Friday Picks From the PlayStation, Microsoft, Steam and Nintendo Stores

Black Friday deals are in full swing and if you’re a gamer, gamer adjacent or a relapsed gamer returning to the video game world once more, there are some sales you’ll want to take note of. The online gaming stores for all the major consoles and PC are running a bunch of great deals for digital games and we’re here to make your search a little easier by rounding up some of the best.

The best Black Friday gaming sales

PlayStation Store Black Friday sale

Games are typically pretty pricey on the PlayStation store, so believe us when we tell you these deals are pretty major. Remember these are for digital download only, not physical disc copies.

Gotham Knights [PS5] – $65.97 (40% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS4/PS5] – $47.47 (50% off)

NBA 2K23 [PS4] – $44.97 (55% off)

FIFA23 [PS4] – $59.97 (40% off)

Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] – $77.46 (38% off)

Sonic Frontiers [PS4/PS5] – $69.96 (30% off)

Stray [PS5/PS4] – $31.96 (20% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] – $34.97 (50% off)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] – $62.47 (50% off)

The Quarry [PS4] – $49.97 (50% off)

The Last of Us Part I [PS5] – $93.71 (25% off)

The Last of Us Part II [PS4] – $14.98 (75% off)

Grand Theft Auto V [PS5] – $29.97 (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 [PS4] – $29.68 (67% off)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS4/PS5] – $44.97 (50% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4/PS5] – $32.98 (67% off)

God of War [PS4] – $12.47 (50% off)

Check out all the titles that are on sale here.

Nintendo eShop Black Friday deals

For those looking for digital games on the Switch, the Nintendo eShop is slinging up to 75% off in its Black Friday sale.

Doom Eternal – $19.98 (75% off)

FIFA 23 – $36.97 (40% off)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – $53.30 (33% off)

Metroid Dread – $53.30 (33% off)

No Man’s Sky – $63.96 (20% off)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $49.97 (50% off)

Super Mario Odyssey – $53.30 (33% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $39.97 (50% off)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $53.30 (33% off)

Disney Dreamlight Valley – $38.20 (15% off)

You can see the rest of the games on sale here.

Microsoft Store Xbox Games Black Friday Sale

For Xbox players, Microsoft also has some decent deals on its online store. Check out some highlights:

FIFA 23 – $59.97

Grand Theft Auto V – $23.97

Red Dead Redemption 2- $29.68

Cyberpunk 2077 – $49.97

NBA 2K23 (Michael Jordan Edition) – $74.97

Dying Light (Definitive Edition) – $15.19

Fallout 4: GOTY Edition – $13.73

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (GOTY Edition) – $15.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $44.97

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $32.98

Far Cry 6 – $32.98

Check out other titles included in the sale here.

Steam Black Friday sale

For PC gamers, Steam is running an “Autumn sale” until November 29, which just so happens to coincide with Black Friday, so we’ll take it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.68 (67% off)

Gotham Knights – $53.97 (40% off)

F1 22 – $44.97 (50% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – 71.21 (25% off)

Two Point Campus – $47.99 (20% off)

Ghostwire Tokyo – $39.98 (60% off)

No Man’s Sky – $42.47 (50% off)

Sea of Thieves – $24.72 (50% off)

Day Z – $35.99 (40% off)

Slay the Spire – $12.22 (66% off)

Outer Wilds – $21.57 (40% off)

The Ascent – $14.83 (67% off)

Overcooked 2 – $8.98 (75% off)

Inscryption – $17.37 (40% off)

God of War – $56.21 (25% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.97 (50% off)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Complete Edition) – $29.98 (60% off)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – $44.97 (50% off)

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – $7.49 (85% off)

See what else is on sale here.

Epic Games Store Black Friday deals

Similarly to Steam, the Epic Games Store is running its own Black Friday deals for PC games. Here are some top picks:

Saints Row (2022) – $54.23 (33% off)

FIFA 23 – $59.97 (40% off)

Gotham Knights – $53.97 (40% off)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $81.61 (29% off)

A Plague Tale: Requiem – $55.96 (20% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.97 (50% off)

Dead by Daylight – $11.59 (60% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $71.21 (25% off)

Grand Theft Auto V – $23.99 (50% off)

Sifu – $44.99 (25% off)

Far Cry 6 – $29.68 (67% off)

See the other deals here.

Other Black Friday gaming deals

Of course, these digital storefronts aren’t the only places having a Black Friday sale on gaming products, there are plenty of physical and local retailers offering hot deals as well.

Here are some worth checking out:

If you’re looking for Black Friday sales that aren’t gaming related, there’s a few of those going on right now too.