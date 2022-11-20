Big W’s Biggest Black Friday Deals on Tech, Appliances, Gaming and More

It’s that crazy time of year, friends. Yes, that’s right, Black Friday sales have begun. It’s not yet Friday but retailers are getting in early with deals that run all week until the big day, and one you don’t want to miss is Big W’s Black Friday sale.

Big W is a store that’s home to pretty much everything, which means there are also deals on all the things you love including gaming, tech, toys, home appliances, fashion and more.

The Black Friday sale starts online on Big W’s website on November 22 and will begin in-store on November 25. You then have until November 28 to snap up a deal.

Let’s take a look at some of the best offerings from Big W on Black Friday this year.

The best deals from Big W’s Black Friday sale

Big W Black Friday: Tech Deals

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Black – $399

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – $599

iPad (9th Gen) Wi-Fi 64GB – $529

iPhone 11 64GB Black – $664

Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm – $389

Fitbit Versa 3 – $199

Fitbit Inspire 2 – $74.50

Huawei FreeBuds SE Wireless Earphones – $49

JVC 40-inch FHD Android TV – $299

AirPods (2nd Gen) – $179

JBL Cinema 2.0Ch Bluetooth Soundbar -$129

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – $19

Google Nest Mini – $39

Google Chromecast with Google TV – $49

UE Wonderboom 3 – $98

Belkin Soundform True Wireless Headphones – $49

Big W Black Friday: Gaming deals

Xbox Series S Console – $399

Xbox Wireless Controller – $79

PS5 DualSense Controller – $98

PS5 DualSense Controller Charging Station – $34

PS5 HD Camera – $79

PS5 Media Remote – $39

PS5 Pulse 3D Headset – $119

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (PS5/XSX) – $89

Pokèmon Scarlet & Violet (Switch) – $64 ea

Sonic Frontiers (PS4/Switch) – $59

FIFA 23 (PS5/XSX) – $54

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – $49

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – $49

Gotham Knights (PS5/XSX) – $69

GTA V (PS4/XBO) – $25

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/XBO) – $25

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) – $289

Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) – $99

Animal Crossing New Horizons (Switch) – $64

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – $64

Crash Bandicoot It’s About Time (Switch) – $39

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy (Switch) – $39

Spyre Reignited Trilogy (Switch) – $39

LEGO Jurassic World (Switch) – $29

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Switch) – $29

$8 Selected PlayStation Hits Titles

10% off Nintendo Store Gift Cards

Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset – $99

Big W Black Friday: Home and Appliance deals

Philips Digital Air Fryer XL – $174

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vac – $299

Dyson V7 Origins Cordless Vacuum – $399 (online only)

Sunbeam Multi Processor – $89.50

Sunbeam Planetary Mix Master – $139

Russell Hobbs Desire Hand Blender – $59.25

Russell Hobbs Desire Food Processor – $89.25

Russell Hobbs Desire Hand Mixer – $44.25

Breville 1.7 L Kettle – $79

Breville 4 Slice Toaster – $79

Breville Easy Air Connect Purifier – $149

Sodastream Spirit OneTouch – $99

