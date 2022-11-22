EB Games Has Some Heavily Discounted PS5 Games in Its Black Friday Sale

EB Games has unveiled its Black Friday deals across the PlayStation range, and there are a few bangers in the mix. Hardware like the Pulse 3D headset, as well as recent PS5 titles like Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 are going for up to 50 per cent off.

If you’ve finally gotten your hands on a PS5 in the last few weeks thanks to that merciful glut of holiday stock, this might be your best chance to bulk up your games library before Christmas. Some of these deals are similar to what’s on the PlayStation store right now, but should come in handy for those who prefer to have physical media.

This isn’t the full list, by the way — you can check that out over at the EB Games website. What we’ve included here are what we think are notable discounts among the new titles only. We have not included preowned copies in this list, but you will find those on the site as well. We’ve broken the list out into games on the PS5 and the PS4 — don’t worry last-gen players, we haven’t forgotten about you. Times are tough, not everybody can afford a shiny new console, and you deserve a bargain too.

The best Black Friday deals at EB Games

EB Games PS5 deals

Pulse Wireless 3D Headset – $138 (was $159.95)

The Last Of Us Part I – $98 (was $124.95)

Demon’s Souls – $62.48 (was $124.95)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – $62.48 (was $124.95)

The Nioh Collection – $62.48 (was $124.95)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $62.48 (was $124.95)

Returnal – $62.48 (was $124.95)

Gran Turismo 7 – $57 (was $124.95)

Horizon: Forbidden West – $57 (was $124.95)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $47.48 (was $94.95)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $47 (was $109.95)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – $39.38 (was $79.95)

Sony DualSense Charging Station – $36 (was $49.95)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $35 (was $79.95)

Destruction All-Stars – $15 (was $34.95)

EB Games PS4 deals

Gran Turismo 7 – $64 (was $109.95)

Horizon: Forbidden West – $64 (was $109.95)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – $47 (was $109.95)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $47 (was $94.95)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $47 (was $94.95)

Predator: Hunting Grounds – $23 (was $54.95)

Spider-Man – $23 (was $54.95)

Death Stranding – $15 (was $54.95)

The Last Of Us Part II – $15 (was $54.95)

Concrete Genie – $9 (was $39.95) (PSVR)

Dreams – $9 (was $54.95)

God of War – $9 (was $24)

Ratchet & Clank – $9 (was $24)

Until Dawn – $9 (was $24.95)

Did you cop a bargain from the EB Games Black Friday sale? Surprised to see The Last Of Us Part I in the mix so soon? Gonna leave it until after Christmas? Let us know in the comments below.