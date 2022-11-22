PSA: The Xbox Series S Is Down to $399 for Black Friday in Australia

For those looking to pick up a cheap console for the family this Christmas, Amazon dropping the price on the Xbox Series S for Black Friday might be one of the better deals of the season.

Amazon Australia currently has the Xbox Series S for $399 with free delivery. That’s $100 off its normal $499 RRP.

The console’s price has also dropped at the Microsoft Store, EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Harvey Norman, and even bloody Woolworths.

The Xbox Series S is considered the little next-gen console that could. This is Microsoft’s ‘entry-level’ console, a digital-only unit perfect for casual players or those that only game in shorter spurts. It’s also the perfect machine for someone who plans to make the Xbox Game Pass subscription platform a core part of their regular content calendar in the future. It’s also perfect for families with kids that play a lot of free-to-play games like Fortnite or Rocket League. You don’t even need a Game Pass sub to access Fortnite on Xbox. The game is free to all Xbox owners and available from the jump.

Though not as powerful as its sibling, the Xbox Series X, it’s still a solid little console capable of impressive visuals and smooth framerates at lower resolutions. It’s also a much smaller console than either the Series X or the PlayStation 5, which makes it attractive to players that don’t have a lot of space to work with in the living room (turns out this is a problem that is way more common than people think).

As stated, this is a digital-only console. That means there’s no disc tray, so popping along to your local EB Games to pick up cheap discs would be a thing of the past. Instead, you’ll be downloading games onto the console from the Xbox Store or Xbox Games Pass apps directly. If you prefer physical media, then the Xbox Series X would still be your better bet.

Amazon likely won’t keep the Xbox Series S Black Friday deal around beyond Cyber Monday, so get in quick if you want to secure a console.

