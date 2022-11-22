Here Are Our Favourite JB Hi-Fi Black Friday Deals

Black Friday has once again arrived, and JB Hi-Fi is getting a piece of the action with a week of sales. The retailer is slashing prices on a number of items, including vacuum cleaners, TVs, smartwatches, headphones and kitchen appliances.

JB Hi-Fi’s Mega Price Blitz has kicked off as of Tuesday, November 22, and the deals will run both in-store and online until Monday, November 28. Many stores are also running extended trading hours, and you can order online from JB for both delivery and click-and-collect options.

It’s likely JB may sneak in some extra sales when Black Friday and Cyber Monday do roll around. But in the meantime, you can see all of the deals on JB Hi-Fi’s website and in the catalogue now. Check out some of the best bargains below:

The best Black Friday deals at JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Kitchen appliance deals

Breville The Oracle Espresso Machine – $1,999 ($700 off)

DeLonghi La Specialista Arte – $588 ($111 off)

NutriBullet Select 1200 Blender – $179 ($50 off)

Tefal Easy Fry Deluxe 5.6 Litre XXL Air Fryer – $199 ($200 off)

Phillips Essential Compact Air Fryer – $114 ($85 off)

Samsung 427 Litre Bottom Mount Fridge – $998 ($401 off)

Westinghouse 609 Litre French Door Fridge – $3188 ($300 off)

Hisense 560 Litre PureFlat French Door Fridge – $1988 ($1000 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Home appliance deals

Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 PLUS Vacuum & Mopping Robot Auto Empty Station Included – $1487 ($412 off)

Dyson V8 Origin Plus – $499 ($100 off)

Dyson Purifying Tower Fan – $599 ($300 off)

Westinghouse 9KG 500 Series Front Load Washer/5KG Dryer Combo – $998 ($201 off)

LG 15 Place QuadWash Dishwasher – $947 ($152 off)

Samsung 8.5KG Smart AI Front Load Washer – $799 ($250 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: TV and home entertainment deals

Samsung Q-Series 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar – $499 ($400 off)

Samsung 85″ 4K Crystal Smart LED TV – $1888 ($1107 off)

TCL 98″ 4K QLED Google TV – $5995 ($2000 off)

LG 83″ 4K Smart OLED TV – $7995 ($2000 off)

85″ 4K Google TV – $3688 ($1307 off)

Samsung 75″ 4K QLED Smart TV – $1646 ($849 off)

Hisense 65″ 4K Smart LED TV – $888

Sony 55″ 4K Google OLED TV – $1788 ($707 off)

Samsung The Premiere Laser 4K Smart Projector – $3495 ($2500 off)

Hisense 4K HDR Short Throw Projector – $2495 ($1500 off)

Sonos Arc Soundbar – $1194 ($305 off)

Bose TV Speaker – $319 ($100 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Health and adventure deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch5Pro, Bluetooth – $599 ($200 off)

Garmin Fenix6SPro Sportswatch – $646 ($503 off)

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch – $279 ($120 off)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker – $74 ($75 off)

Garmin Vívoactive® 4S GPS Smartwatch – $299 ($200 off)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smart Fitness Watch – $199 ($100 off)

GoPro Hero 11 4K – $729 (70% off)

DJI Mini 2 4K Drone Fly More Combo – $847 ($102 off)

GoPro HERO 10 Black Bundle – $692

Theragun Prime Handheld Massager – $299 ($200 off)

Homedics Handheld Physio Massager – $68 ($31 off)

Theragun Pro Handheld Massager – $599 ($300 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Headphone and audio deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $124 ($125 off) Limit 2 per customer

Bose Sports True Wireless Earbuds – $199 ($100 off)

AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) – $189

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 ANC In-Ear Headphones – $309 ($90 off)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones – $399

Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – $499 ($50 off)

JBL Tune 230 TWS Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones – $99 ($50 off)

Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker – $149 ($80 off)

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker – $199 ($50 off)

Sonos Roam SL Portable Speaker – $199 ($80 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Smart home and gadget deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – $19 ($40 off)

Echo Dot With Clock & Alexa (Gen 4) – $49 (1/2 price)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – $99 ($100 off)

Google Nest Hub Max – $299 ($50 off)

Google Nest Mini – $39 (1/2 price)

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Display – $79 (45% off)

Eufy Security Cam2 Pro 4-Pack + Homebase – $1099 ($150 off)

Eufy Security 2k Indoor Pan & Tilt Camera – $104 ($25 off)

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker 1PK – $24.95 ($15 off)

Google Nest Home Mesh Wi-Fi System – $399 ($150 off)

Netgear AC1900 Mesh Range Extender – $110 ($59 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Smartphone deals

Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB – $1349 ($500 off)

Galaxy Z Fold4 1TB – $2299 ($700 off)

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB – $674 ($675 off) Limit 2 per customer

Google Pixel 7 5G 128GB – $849 ($150 off)

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB – $1049 ($250 off)

Google Pixel 6A 5G 128GB – $649 ($100 off) BONUS Google Chromecast with Google TV, 2020 version

Universal Wireless 4 Device Charging Mat – $124.95 ($125 off)

Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger for Apple MagSafe – $99.95 ($50 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Computer deals

Microsoft 13″ Surface Pro 8 – $1399 ($400 off)

Kindle 11th Gen Paperwhite eReader 32GB Signature Edition – $199

Kobo Clara 2E 6″ eReader – $209

Lenovo 24″ Ideacentre 3i All-In-One Desktop – $1099 ($500 off)

Lenovo 24″ Full HD Monitor – $179 ($70 off)

Samsung 24″ Curved Monitor – $169 ($70 off)

HP 13″ Envy X360 2-In-1 Notebook – $1388 ($511 off)

Lenovo 14″ Yoga 7i 2-In-1 Notebook – $1397 ($702 off)

Dell 14″ Inspiron 5420 Notebook – $1399 ($500 off)

Dell 15″ Inspiron 3000 Notebook – $896 ($403 off)

MK295 Silent Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo – $37 (1/2 price)

Logitech M350 Pebble Wireless Mouse – $22 (1/2 price)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – $487 Limit 1 per customer

iPhone Mobile Gaming Controller For Playstation – $129 ($50 off)

Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller RGB For Xbox – $54 ($25 off)

Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Gaming Headset – $349 ($100 off)

JBL Wireless Over Ear Gaming Headset – $99 ($50 off)

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Desktop – $1596 ($703 off)

15″ Victus Gaming Notebook – $897 ($702 off)

ASUS 15″ Gaming Notebook – $1549 ($550 off)

LG 32″ Full HD Gaming Monitor – $366 ($233 off)

ASUS 24″ TUF Gaming Monitor – $229 ($130 off)

Sonic Frontiers (Switch, Xbox, PS4, PS5) – $54 ($25 off)

NBA2K23 (Xbox One, PS4) – $39 ($50 off)

FIFA23 (Xbox One, PS4) – $44 ($35 off)

2K23 (PS5, Xbox) – $49 ($40 off)

We’ll keep this updated as more deals show up but keep an eye on JB’s website and get your order in early before stock runs out.

This article has been updated to reflect JB Hi-Fi’s 2022 Black Friday deals.