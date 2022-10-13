Russel Crowe Teams Up With Liam Hemsworth for the New Stan Original Poker Face

Stan has announced a brand new original film, Poker Face, directed by and starring none other than Russell Crowe, alongside Liam Hemsworth. And you won’t have to wait long to see it!

The Academy Award-winner — and Aussie screen legend — stars as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley who gives his best friends a night they’ll never forget.

The film was shot in New South Wales and marks Crowe’s second directing project, following 2014’s AACTA award-winning film The Water Diviner.

“This was quite an extreme project for me, came on to my radar very fast,” Crowe said in a press release announcing the film. “Rewriting and casting in a five-week period while the city went into hard lockdown. Trying to manage resources and people without the usual ability to meet and talk frequently over many months as you normally would do in pre-production on a film certainly put unusual pressures in place. “Somehow though, those pressures have played into the movie’s favour and taken the subject out of a certain realm of fantasy and grounded it in a reality. What do we leave behind? What is our legacy? What is left to do for a man who has everything he needs, except time?”

Who will star in Poker Face?

Aside from Russell Crowe, Poker Face will feature a bunch of other A-listers. Liam Hemsworth (Hunger Games franchise), RZA (The Man with the Iron Fists), Aden Young (Rectify), Steve Bastoni (Fires), Daniel MacPherson (Neighbours), Brooke Satchwell (upcoming Stan Original Series Black Snow), Paul Tassone (The Code), Matt Nable (upcoming Stan Original Film Transfusion, The Dry), and many more are set to star in the film.

The film is written by Stephen M. Coates (John Doe: Vigilante) along with Crowe.

What is Poker Face about?

Poker Face is set in the world of high-stakes poker (surprise!). Crowe plays Jake Foley, a tech billionaire and gambler who is about to give his best friends a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of.

But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to keep… their secrets. As the game unfolds, the friends will discover what is really at stake.

Where and when can I watch Poker Face in Australia?

The film will premiere on Stan on November 22. Pop it in your calendar, this will be a must-watch!

While you wait, here’s everything coming to Australian streaming services this month, and we’ve even selected the best titles for you.