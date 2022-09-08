When Can You Watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ in Australia?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been with us for 14 years now and in that time one character that has made his mark is Thor Odinson. Aussie legend Chris Hemsworth has carried the hammer through seven different Marvel movies and recently he had the rare opportunity to front his fourth solo movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor’s initial two movies may not have been as well-received as some of the other Marvel movies, but things undeniably turned around with Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi breathed new life into the Thor series with a wildly comedic and action-packed take on the franchise and he’s continuing that trend in Thor 4.

When will Thor: Love and Thunder be on Disney+

Thor: Love and Thunder had its release date shifted a few times due to COVID-19 but eventually hit cinemas on July 6, 2022.

As is now tradition with Disney’s films, the Marvel movie will make the jump to streaming and we finally have a confirmed date as to when we’ll see it on Disney+.

Disney confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be available for streaming with a Disney+ subscription on September 8 (which also happens to be Disney+ day.

As with most Disney+ releases we can expect to see the movie go live around 5:00 pm AEST in Australia.

Alongside this Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder will also land on Disney+ on September 8.

What’s Thor up to in Love and Thunder?

Thor 4 is one of the most exciting films in the series for many reasons.

When Thor: Love and Thunder was announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), it came with the announcement that not only would Waititi and Hemsworth be coming back, but so would Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

Except, Jane looks a little different this time around.

Thor: Love and Thunder draws from the notable Mighty Thor comic book storyline which sees Jane Foster wield Mjolnir and become a female iteration of Thor.

Adding to the female power is the return of Valkyrie who we last saw crowned as the King of New Asgard in Avengers: Endgame.

Tessa Thompson announced at SDCC that Valkyrie would be “looking for her Queen” in Thor 4, meaning that the character’s LGBTQ+ comic book roots will be addressed in this film. We love to see it.

As for Thor himself, the last we saw of the God of Thunder he was off on a spacefaring trip with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor was also massively overweight after his dark period in Avengers: Endgame, but Chris Hemsworth was spotted looking more bulked than ever on the Thor 4 set, so it seems we’ll see him undertake a fitness journey.

Thor also has his hands full with a new enemy, Gorr the God Butcher. Gorr has a personal vendetta against the gods, which doesn’t bode well for our mate the God of Thunder.

According to the official synopsis, we’ll see Thor on a journey of self-discovery:

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Waititi confirmed that Thor 4 is “so over the top in the very best way”. Considering how Ragnarok turned out, it seems Thor: Love and Thunder is ready to take things even further.

Who is in the cast?

As expected, plenty of familiar faces are returning for Thor’s fourth adventure.

The holy trinity of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson returns as Thor, Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively.

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket) and Vin Diesel (Groot) all reprise their roles as the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The main newcomer to the franchise is Christian Bale who is stepping into the villain role as Gorr the God Butcher, as well as Russell Crowe who appears as Greek God Zeus. There’s also another new face who you can read more about in our post-credits explainer.

Set photos have additionally revealed that Thor 4 reprises the theatrical spoof that was shown in Ragnarok with Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy showing up in cameo roles as theatre actors playing Loki, Odin, Thor and Hela.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed once again by Taika Waititi who also plays Korg. Waititi wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The latest poster for Thor: Love and Thunder gives us a look at the return of our favourite characters.

Them ❤️



Check out the brand-new poster for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder and witness it only in theaters July 8. pic.twitter.com/pys1EimqRi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 24, 2022

Thor 4: Trailers

If you’re after trailers, you’ve come to the right place. Marvel Studios dropped its first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder early on April 19. In it, we get a glimpse of Thor’s journey as he decides to move away from the superhero life post-Thanos.

In the teaser trailer, we see the God of Thunder hanging out with the Guardians of the Galaxy, (which is where things left off for him) and we also get a look at Valkyrie settling into her role as King.

Most interestingly, however, we get a sneak peek of Jane Foster’s Thor. You can watch it all below.

On May 24, Marvel released the full trailer for Thor 4 and it is even better than the first.

We see Thor and Jane’s reunion as well as Natalie Portman’s mighty Thor in action. The trailer also gives us a first proper look at Christian Bale as Gorr in all God Butchering glory.

We also get a look at Thor in all his glory, if you catch my drift.

Another TV spot reveals a little bit more from the new movie, including some more interactions between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The next TV spot gives us a look at some of that classic Taika Waititi humour as Thor’s epic hero speech is undermined by his friend Miek (who is rocking a new look since Ragnarok).

What should you watch before Thor 4?

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the franchise so it’s worth doing your homework before you watch.

Some required Marvel viewing includes Thor’s first three films: Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

Alongside those, it’s worth seeing the Avengers movies, particularly Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. You can also familiarise yourself with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies if you don’t know who those characters are.

All of these you’re able to find over on Disney+.

This article on Thor 4 has been updated since its original publish date.