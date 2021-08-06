The Best Musicals You Can Stream Right Now if Your Day Is in Need of Some Jazz Hands

I don’t know about you guys, but there are few things that soothe my soul like a musical can. And seeing that we likely won’t be able to watch live musical theatre for some time now, the only way to soak up the soulful sounds of your favourite musicals is watching on the small screen.

Thankfully, however, streaming services have a whole lot of options available right now so you can scratch that musical theatre itch whenever you need to.

The best musicals available to stream at home right now

All synopses via streaming service.

Chicago

Nightclub sensation Velma Kelly and fame-hungry Roxie Hart are both on Chicago’s notorious Murderess Row, but with the help of slick defence lawyer Billy Flynn, these lethal ladies will soon become local legends in this music-filled award winner!

Watch this one on Stan.

Mary Poppins

Practically Perfect In Every Way” nanny Mary Poppins arrives from the windy London skies to reconnect an English father and mother with their two children.

Watch this on Disney+.

The Sound of Music

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical inspired this story of the convent-trained governess who won the heart of the Von Trapp family and whose courage led them across the Alps in their 1938 flight to freedom.

Watch it on Disney+

Fiddler on the Roof

Director Norman Jewison offers this uplifting classic about a poor Jewish milkman (Topol) in Czarist Russia who, along with his devoted family, battles financial challenges and growing anti-Semitism within his village.

With this on Stan.

Les Miserables

Hugh Jackman, Oscar-winner Russel Crowe and Anne Hathaway star in the critically acclaimed adaptation of the epic musical phenomenon that is a timeless testament to the human spirit.

Watch it on Amazon Prime

Mamma Mia!

Set on a Greek island, a bride about to be married suspects that any one of three men could be her father. She invites them all to her wedding without telling her mother.

Watch it on Binge.

Hamilton

The filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit Hamilton combines the best elements of live theatre, film and streaming in an astounding blend of hip-hop, jazz and Broadway. Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this revolutionary moment in theatre is the story of America then, told by America now.

Watch it on Disney+.

Grease

One of the highest-grossing musicals of all time, Grease stars 1970’s superstar John Travolta and recording sensation Olivia Newton-John, in an energetic and exciting musical homage to the age of rock ‘n’ roll, featuring an iconic soundtrack.

Watch it on Stan.

West Side Story

The Jets and The Sharks…two rival gangs (one white, one Puerto Rican) on New York City’s explosive West Side of the 1950s. At a dance in the neighbourhood gymnasium, Jets leader Riff challenges Sharks leader Bernardo to a rumble.

Watch it on Stan.

Into The Woods

A modern twist on the beloved fairy tales you thought you knew. Meryl Streep stars in this epic musical saga about a humble baker and his wife, whose longing to have a child sends them on a quest to reverse a witch’s curse.

Watch it on Disney+.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

After an unusual event, whip-smart computer coder Zoey Clarke magically begins to hear people’s innermost wants and desires through popular songs.

Watch it on Stan

Cats

A tribe of cats compete during the annual Jellicle Ball, where one lucky feline will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be granted a new life.

Watch it on Binge.

Hairspray

Tracy Turnblad teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show. All she needs is her best friend Penny, a toe-tappin’ beat – and a little Hairspray!

Watch it on Stan.

I guess the only thing left to say is I hope you enjoy your musical theatre binge session, friends. 5, 6, 7, 8!